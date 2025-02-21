Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to launch soon. While we have already seen several leaks about the specifications of the new Vivo X series phone, a new leak coming out of China suggests that it will get an iPhone-like feature. Vivo is said to employ a triple rear camera unit on the Vivo X200 Ultra comprising a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. The upcoming high-end Vivo smartphone is said to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

Vivo X200 Ultra Specifications Tipped

Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station posted details about the Vivo X200 Ultra on Weibo. As per the post, the handset will feature a new Action button. This button arranged on the lower part of the right frame is said to be used for taking photos and capturing videos. The Action button is likely to function as a camera button. Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series feature an Action button that can be used for several functions like turning on DND mode, launching the camera app and more.

Further, the tipster states that the Vivo X200 Ultra will have a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It could also get an improved generation of its self-developed imaging chip.

It is tipped to run on the unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. MediaTek is said to launch the new chipset around the launch of the Vivo X200 Ultra.

Previous= leaks claimed that the the Vivo X200 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB UFS 4.0 storage. It is said to get a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED display. It could feature a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats. It is tipped to come with an IP68/IP69-rated build. Vivo is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery in the handset with 90W wired and 50W wireless support.

Vivo is likely to launch the Vivo X200 Ultra in April. It will debut as a higher-end sibling of the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.