Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Feature iPhone Style Action Button, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, More

The Vivo X200 Ultra could get a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 February 2025 16:56 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 Ultra will debut as a direct successor to the Vivo X100 Ultra

Highlights
  • Vivo is likely to launch the Vivo X200 Ultra in April
  • MediaTek is said to launch new chipset around launch of Vivo X200 Ultra
  • It was earlier said to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to launch soon. While we have already seen several leaks about the specifications of the new Vivo X series phone, a new leak coming out of China suggests that it will get an iPhone-like feature. Vivo is said to employ a triple rear camera unit on the Vivo X200 Ultra comprising a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. The upcoming high-end Vivo smartphone is said to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. 

Vivo X200 Ultra Specifications Tipped

Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station posted details about the Vivo X200 Ultra on Weibo. As per the post, the handset will feature a new Action button. This button arranged on the lower part of the right frame is said to be used for taking photos and capturing videos. The Action button is likely to function as a camera button. Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series feature an Action button that can be used for several functions like turning on DND mode, launching the camera app and more.

Further, the tipster states that the Vivo X200 Ultra will have a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It could also get an improved generation of its self-developed imaging chip.

It is tipped to run on the unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. MediaTek is said to launch the new chipset around the launch of the Vivo X200 Ultra.

Previous= leaks claimed that the the Vivo X200 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB UFS 4.0 storage. It is said to get a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED display. It could feature a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats. It is tipped to come with an IP68/IP69-rated build. Vivo is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery in the handset with 90W wired and 50W wireless support.

Vivo is likely to launch the Vivo X200 Ultra in April. It will debut as a higher-end sibling of the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

