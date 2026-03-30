Vivo is set to unveil the Vivo X300s handset in China alongside the top-of-the-line X300 Ultra model on Monday. Ahead of the launch, a senior company executive has revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It will be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC and a large 7,100mAh battery. The phone will also feature a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. It will be accompanied by a teleconverter unit as well.

Vivo X300s Will Feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip

Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao revealed in a Weibo post that the Vivo X300s will sport a 6.78-inch flat display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Zeiss Master Colour calibration. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with Vivo's V3+ Blueprint imaging chip. It will include a large-area "Ice Pulse" VC liquid cooling system for thermal management.

For optics, the Vivo X300s will feature a 200-megapixel main camera with Zeiss optics and optical image stabilisation. It will also include a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation. The setup will support a Zeiss APO super telephoto lens, Blueprint native colour and colour palette, and zoom flash. The phone will also include a “Lipstick 200” teleconverter kit and a 50-megapixel front camera.

The Vivo X300s will come with symmetrical dual stereo speakers and an ultra-sensitive custom vibration motor for improved haptics. For connectivity, it will include the Universal Signal Amplification System 3.0, which is expected to enhance signal performance. For security, it will be equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

The company has also confirmed that it will equip the handset with a 7,100mAh "Blue Ocean" battery. The Vivo X300s is said to support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. The smartphone is expected to have IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo X300s will be available in Film Green, Dream Core Purple, and Silver (translated from Chinese) colour options.