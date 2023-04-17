Vivo X90 series is set to launch in India soon. The company has now confirmed the launch date for the latest flagship phones. The Viivo X90 series was launched in China last November and comprises three models - the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+. The series was released globally in February and included only the base and the Pro variants. Vivo has not yet confirmed the models that will launch in the country, but it is expected to be aligned with the global releases, which means the Vivo X90 Pro+ variant is likely to remain limited to the Chinese market.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced that the Vivo X90 series of smartphones will launch in India on April 26, confirming details tipped in earlier reports. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12pm IST, according to the firm. The series is expected to comprise the base Vivo X90 and the Vivo X90 Pro models. The handsets are expected to feature similar specifications as their Chinese and other global counterparts.

The price range for the Indian variants of the smartphones has not yet been disclosed. Available globally in a single configuration of 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage, the Vivo X90 is priced at MYR 3,699 (roughly Rs. 71,600), while the Vivo X90 Pro is marked at MYR 4,999 (roughly Rs. 96,800). The base model is offered in Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black colour options and the Pro model is available in a Legend Black colour.

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro specifications (expected)

Booting Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, both Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro that were launched in China and global markets offer support for dual-SIM cards (Nano). The base model sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, while the Pro variant features a curved AMOLED display with the same dimensions, resolution, and refresh rate.

Both devices are powered by 4nm octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 9200 chipsets paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. They are also equipped with the company's custom V2 chip for image processing.

The triple rear camera unit of the Vivo X90 includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel 50mm portrait lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Its 32-megapixel selfie camera is housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The camera specifications of the Vivo X90 Pro differ slightly from its base model. The triple rear camera unit of the Vivo X90 Pro comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 50mm IMX758 sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an IMX663 sensor. Also housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Equipped with 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro models include 5G (SA/ NSA), 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity options, and one USB Type-C port each. The base model is backed by a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The Pro variant packs a slightly bigger 4,870mAh battery unit and offers 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

