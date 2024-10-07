Vivo Y300+ Price in India Leaked; Key Features Surface Online

Vivo Y300+ may soon launch in India, and new details about the handset have surfaced online. The probable price and the expected features of the handset have been tipped. It could come with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone may be backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support. The handset is tipped to launch in two different sizes. Notably, the Vivo Y300 Pro was launched in China in September.

Vivo Y300+ Price in India (Expected)

The Vivo Y300+ price in India will likely be set at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, according to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). The launch timeline of the handset has not yet been teased.

Vivo Y300+ Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo Y300+ is expected to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ OLED display, according to the tipster. The handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC. For optics, the Vivo Y300+ may come with a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera could carry a 32-megapixel sensor.

According to the leak, the Vivo Y300+ will likely be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. The phone is tipped to come with an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The tipster claims that the handset may launch in two dimensions. This suggests that the phone could get two different finishes. It may measure 7.57mm and 7.49mm in thickness and weigh 183g and 172g, respectively.

Notably, the Vivo Y300 Pro, backed by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging, comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen. Its pricing starts in China at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 8GB + 128GB option.