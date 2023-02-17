Xiaomi 13 series will launch globally on February 26 at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023). The Xiaomi 13 Pro model will launch in India on the same day. The Xiaomi 13 smartphone lineup is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Details of the global variants of the upcoming smartphone series have been leaked online, ahead of its debut. The devices were also recently spotted on several certification sites, indicating their global release. Pricing for the Xiaomi 13 5G and Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G has recently been leaked online, ahead of their debut.

Reliable tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) claims that the Xiaomi 13 Lite 128GB storage variant will be available at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 41,300) and reiterated that it is likely to be a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2 including the Android Dynamic Island. Quandt has also leaked pricing for the Xiaomi 13 global variant 8GB+256GB storage option will be set at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 82,700).

Xiaomi 13 Lite is tipped to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It will reportedly debut at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, which is set to kick off on February 27.

Launched in China in December 2022, Xiaomi 13 is offered in Ceramic White, Ceramic Black, Flora Green (Ceramic) and Mountain Blue colour options, and costs CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,300) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 54,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The top-of-the-line model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage costs CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,000).

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Xiaomi 13 that was launched in China runs on MIUI 14, and sports a 6.73-inch OLED 2K display with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the display features HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision support. It is also equipped with a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It also has a 4,642 square millimetre dedicated vapour chamber (VC) liquid cooling area for better thermal management while gaming.

The Xiaomi 13 has a triple rear camera unit tuned by Leica. A 50-megapixel primary sensor with HyperOIS, a 10-megapixel secondary sensor with OIS, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor are included. A 32-megapixel selfie sensor is placed on the front. The company is yet to confirm the specifications of the global variant of the smartphone ahead of its debut.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.