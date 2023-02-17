Technology News

Xiaomi 13 Global Variant, Xiaomi 13 Lite Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch at MWC 2023

The Xiaomi 13 series launched in China in December 2022.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2023 19:07 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 series launched in China with four colour options

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 features Leica-branded triple rear camera setup
  • The smartphones in the series run Android 13-based MIUI 14
  • The Xiaomi 13 Lite is tipped to debut as a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2

Xiaomi 13 series will launch globally on February 26 at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023). The Xiaomi 13 Pro model will launch in India on the same day. The Xiaomi 13 smartphone lineup is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Details of the global variants of the upcoming smartphone series have been leaked online, ahead of its debut. The devices were also recently spotted on several certification sites, indicating their global release. Pricing for the Xiaomi 13 5G and Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G has recently been leaked online, ahead of their debut.

Reliable tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) claims that the Xiaomi 13 Lite 128GB storage variant will be available at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 41,300) and reiterated that it is likely to be a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2 including the Android Dynamic Island. Quandt has also leaked pricing for the Xiaomi 13 global variant 8GB+256GB storage option will be set at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 82,700).

Xiaomi 13 Lite is tipped to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It will reportedly debut at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, which is set to kick off on February 27.

Launched in China in December 2022, Xiaomi 13 is offered in Ceramic White, Ceramic Black, Flora Green (Ceramic) and Mountain Blue colour options, and costs CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,300) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 54,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The top-of-the-line model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage costs CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,000).

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Xiaomi 13 that was launched in China runs on MIUI 14, and sports a 6.73-inch OLED 2K display with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the display features HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision support. It is also equipped with a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It also has a 4,642 square millimetre dedicated vapour chamber (VC) liquid cooling area for better thermal management while gaming.

The Xiaomi 13 has a triple rear camera unit tuned by Leica. A 50-megapixel primary sensor with HyperOIS, a 10-megapixel secondary sensor with OIS, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor are included. A 32-megapixel selfie sensor is placed on the front. The company is yet to confirm the specifications of the global variant of the smartphone ahead of its debut.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Netflix CEO Discusses Popularity of India's Regional Content During His Recent Visit
