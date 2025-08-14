Xiaomi is expected to introduce the 16 series of smartphones soon. The company has already teased the Xiaomi 16 Ultra officially and claimed that it will unveil “a new height of mobile imaging.” A new leak now claims that the Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro will also feature upgraded camera capabilities, including 50-megapixel selfie shooters. Notably, the preceding Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro handsets, launched in October 2024, feature 32-megapixel front camera sensors for selfies and video calls.

Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro Camera Upgrades (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro are expected to feature 50-megapixel front cameras with a wide field-of-view and support for autofocus. The upgraded front cameras are also likely to support 4K video recording at 60fps, according to the tipster.

The tipster added that both Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro will likely sport 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch primary rear cameras. However, the Pro variant is tipped to have "ultra high dynamic range" and a ToF sensor. The camera setups are also expected to feature improved Leica functionalities.

Notably, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro have Leica-branded triple rear camera units led by 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 main sensors. At the front, they carry 32-megapixel shooters.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Xiaomi 16 could be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. The Xiaomi 16, expected to launch in September, is likely to be among the first smartphones to feature this chipset, which is also expected to debut around the same time.

The Xiaomi 16 may pack a 7,000mAh battery and be equipped with a "6.3X" display, suggesting that it could range between 6.31-inch and 6.39-inch. Aside from the 50-megapixel primary sensor, its triple rear camera setup may include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with macro support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.