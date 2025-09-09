Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, Xiaomi 16 Pro Renders Showcasing Bezel Differences Leaked

Xiaomi 16 Pro is reportedly using cutting-edge display technology to reduce its bezels.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 September 2025 11:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, Xiaomi 16 Pro Renders Showcasing Bezel Differences Leaked

Photo Credit: X/ @UniverseIce

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge alleged renders suggest rounded edges and a hole-punch design

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 16 series could challenge Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge
  • Xiaomi 16 series is tipped to ship with Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge and Galaxy S26 Pro could run on Exynos 2600 SoC
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to launch early next year alongside the Galaxy S26 Edge and S26 Ultra, but recent leaks have already hinted at what to expect. Freshly leaked renders give a closer look at its design and draw comparisons with the yet-to-be-announced Galaxy S26 Edge and Xiaomi 16 Pro. In these images, the Xiaomi 16 Pro appears to feature noticeably slimmer bezels than both Samsung smartphones. The Xiaomi 16 Pro is expected to be officially announced later this month, alongside the vanilla Xiaomi 16. Their launch is expected to pose a serious challenge to Samsung's Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Edge for the first time, intensifying competition in the flagship smartphone segment.

Leak Compares Bezels of Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Xiaomi 16 Pro

Tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) has posted alleged renders of unannounced Galaxy S26 Edge, Galaxy S26 Pro and Xiaomi 16 Pro on X, comparing their design elements. The post alleges that the Xiaomi 16 Pro has significantly thinner bezels compared to both the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge.

Further, the tipster opines that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro made 'little progress' in bezel reduction, likely a cost-saving move and a strategic alignment with Apple, whose iPhone 17 Pro is also expected to retain similar bezel dimensions. In contrast, the Xiaomi 16 Pro is said to adopt a cutting-edge display technology to shrink its bezels.

With the latest design, the Xiaomi 16 series is poised to seriously challenge the Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Edge on the global market. The lineup, which is expected to include Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro, could emerge as the best-selling non-Ultra Android flagship of the year.

The design of the Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge looks almost similar to the design of previous Galaxy S25 series smartphones. All three are seen with rounded edges and a hole-punch design to house the selfie shooter.

Samsung is yet to announce any details about the launch of the Galaxy S26 series. However, a recent report claimed that the Galaxy S26 Edge and Galaxy S26 Pro will be powered by Exynos 2600 SoC. The Xiaomi 16 series with Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) chipset is expected to be launched between September 24 and September 26 in China.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Xiaomi 16 Pro, Xiaomi 16 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi 16 Series, Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, Xiaomi 16 Pro Renders Showcasing Bezel Differences Leaked
