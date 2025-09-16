Xiaomi 17 series is confirmed to launch later this month. A company executive recently announced the upgrades that the upcoming handset lineup would offer over the Xiaomi 15 series. The series will include the standard Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Now, an alleged render of the Xiaomi 17 Pro has surfaced online, revealing the design and rear camera unit of the handset. This comes shortly after the tech firm released a teaser for the Xiaomi 17 series, confirming that the Pro models will sport a secondary display on the back.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Design, Camera Configuration (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared a render of the soon-to-launch Xiaomi 17 Pro, and is unclear whether this image originated from Weibo or another platform. The render shows a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. Two of the three camera lenses on the back are seen inside a rectangular camera module, which also features a secondary display.

A high-quality image of the Xiaomi 17 Pro is out now. pic.twitter.com/fdpNRMXTxr — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 16, 2025

The third camera on the Xiaomi 17 Pro could be placed outside the rear camera island next to an LED flash. The image also shows the Xiaomi 17 Pro with a power button and the volume control buttons on the right side. An antenna band could be placed on top of the volume control button, as per the leaked render. The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone appears with a metallic chassis with rounded edges.

This comes hours after the Chinese tech giant teased the launch of its upcoming smartphone lineup on Weibo. The video showed the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max with the “Magic Back Screen" (translated from Chinese) on the back.

Meanwhile, another render of the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max recently surfaced online. The flagship handset was shown with an identical rear design. It might feature the same Leica-branded triple rear camera setup, too.

The President of Xiaomi's Mobile Phone Department, Lu Weibing, has already confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max will launch later this month, alongside the standard Xiaomi 17. He also confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 series phones will be the world's first handsets to come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, which is set to launch officially on September 24, during the Snapdragon Summit 2025.

The company executive added that the Xiaomi 17 Pro and the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max will offer “significant advancements” in terms of core technology over the Xiaomi 15 series.