Xiaomi 17 series will launch in China this week, and the company has been revealing the specifications of its upcoming flagship lineup over the past few days. The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that all three models in the Xiaomi 17 series will come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, and run on Android 16-based HyperOS 3. While all three phones in the lineup will be equipped with a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup, the Xiaomi 17 Pro models will also sport a secondary display on the back. Now, the company has revealed the charging speed and key display specifications of its upcoming phones.

Xiaomi 17 Series Specifications (Expected)

In a series of posts on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed (translated from Chinese) that its upcoming Xiaomi 17 Pro Max will come with support for 100W wired fast charging. It will be equipped with an “L-shaped” battery, which will feature 16 percent “ultra-high silicon content”, while having “ultra-high” battery energy density. The company claims that the phone can be fully charged from 0 to 100 percent in 40 minutes.

Additionally, the screen of the flagship Xiaomi 17 Pro Max will sport a “super pixels” small-sized OLED display technology with full-RGB pixels, which have been “independently arranged” to eliminate “pixel pooling”.

The handset will feature a 2K resolution screen, delivering improved power efficiency. Xiaomi claims that the touchscreen will utilise up to 26 percent less energy than a traditional 2K resolution display. However, the tech giant did not clarify whether the same display technology will be offered with the Xiaomi 17 Pro or not.

The entire Xiaomi 17 series, which also includes the standard Xiaomi 17, will be equipped with an “all-new” M10 screen luminescence technology, built using “red luminescent material". It boasts a luminance efficiency of 82.1 cd/A, as per the company.

Confirmed to sport a 6.3-inch flat display with “ultra-elliptical R-angle” corners and a 19.6:9 aspect ratio, the standard Xiaomi 17 will boast “ultra-narrow” bezels measuring 1.18mm, while weighing about 191g. It will also sport a monochromatic glass lens and a “four-micro-curved” middle frame.

The Xiaomi 17 will be available in at least white and blue colourways. The Chinese tech giant has also revealed that the Xiaomi 17 Pro series will be offered in "Forest Green" and "Cold Smoke Purple" colour options (translated from Chinese). Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro will sport a flat display with 1.18mm bezels.

Lu Weibing, president of Xiaomi's mobile division, already confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 series will be powered by the upcoming flagship chipset, dubbed Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It will run on Android 16-based HyperOS 3, too, according to the company.