Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra Receives Regulatory Approval for Direct Satellite Connectivity, Tipster Claims

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Receives Regulatory Approval for Direct Satellite Connectivity, Tipster Claims

Xiaomi 17 Ultra allegedly received Radio certification in China under the model number 25128PNA1C.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 October 2025 12:39 IST
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Receives Regulatory Approval for Direct Satellite Connectivity, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Xiaomi 17 Pro (above) ship with Android 16-based HyperOS 3

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra could arrive in early 2026
  • It will debut as a successor to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset is expected to power the phone
Advertisement

Xiaomi 17 Ultra connectivity details have surfaced online, weeks after the company launched the Xiaomi 17 series in China. While the current lineup comprises the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, the smartphone maker is also expected to launch the top-of-the-line Xiaomi 17 Ultra, in the future. A recent radio certification listing, which reveals its model number, hints at an upcoming launch. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 200-megapixel primary sensor, and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. The phone may arrive in early 2026 as the successor to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Connectivity Features (Expected)

Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, with model number 25128PNA1C, has been listed on a regulatory website in China. The handset is said to offer Tiantong-1 and BeiDou connectivity for satellite calls and messages. The listing also indicates ultra-wideband (UWB) support, which is useful for locating lost devices and tracking smart tags.

xiaomi 17 ultra dcs weibo Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Photo Credit: DCS/ Weibo

 

The model number 25128PNA1C differs from the 2512BPNDAG and 2512BPNDAI model numbers spotted earlier in September. This suggests the device could be a China-specific variant with satellite connectivity support, or Xiaomi may release two versions of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: What We Know So Far

While the listing on China's radio certification platform doesn't explicitly mention the specifications, previous rumours suggest that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will come with a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. The camera setup could also include three 50-megapixel cameras. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset is expected to power the phone.

Xiaomi is likely to announce the Xiaomi 17 Ultra sometime in January 2026. It is speculated to get a 6.8-inch LTPO display with 2K resolution and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The handset could feature a 3D-printed titanium alloy middle frame.

The battery capacity of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is said to range between 7,000mAh and 7,500mAh. The handset could come with 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. The handset will debut as a successor to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 17 in China last month alongside the Xiaomi 17 Pro series. They run on HyperOS 3 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. All three models support 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Reflect Orbital Plans to Light Up Parts of Earth Where Sunlight Does Not Reach by April 2026
Bitcoin Price Slips to $114,800 as US Tariff Shock Triggers Crypto Market Reset

Related Stories

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Receives Regulatory Approval for Direct Satellite Connectivity, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300, X300 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
  2. Vivo X300 Series: All You Need to Know Ahead of Launch Today
  3. Flipkart Diwali Sale 2025: Best Discounts on Motorola Phones, Tablets
  4. Apple Could Launch Three New Products This Week: What to Expect
  5. Samsung W26 Launched With 8-Inch Main Display, 200-Megapixel Primary Camera
  6. Vivo TWS 5 Series With Active Noise Cancellation, IP54 Rating Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo TWS 5 Series With Active Noise Cancellation, IP54 Rating Launched
  2. Vivo Pad 5e Launched With 12.1-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple's Foldable iPhone to Feature a Hinge That Costs Less Than Previously Expected, Analyst Says
  4. Singapore Court Approves WazirX Restructuring Plan Following $234 Million Hack
  5. Vivo X300 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Alongside Vivo X300: Price, Specifications
  6. Cryptology Key CEO Found Dead in Lamborghini in Ukraine Amidst Cryptocurrency Market Crash
  7. OnePlus Ace 6 Bags 3C Certification Ahead of China Launch; Key Specifications Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features, Sale Offers
  9. Oppo Pad 5 Storage Variants, Colourways Revealed via Listing on Company's Website
  10. Honor Magic 8 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of October 15 Launch in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »