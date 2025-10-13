Xiaomi 17 Ultra connectivity details have surfaced online, weeks after the company launched the Xiaomi 17 series in China. While the current lineup comprises the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, the smartphone maker is also expected to launch the top-of-the-line Xiaomi 17 Ultra, in the future. A recent radio certification listing, which reveals its model number, hints at an upcoming launch. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 200-megapixel primary sensor, and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. The phone may arrive in early 2026 as the successor to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Connectivity Features (Expected)

Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, with model number 25128PNA1C, has been listed on a regulatory website in China. The handset is said to offer Tiantong-1 and BeiDou connectivity for satellite calls and messages. The listing also indicates ultra-wideband (UWB) support, which is useful for locating lost devices and tracking smart tags.

Photo Credit: DCS/ Weibo

The model number 25128PNA1C differs from the 2512BPNDAG and 2512BPNDAI model numbers spotted earlier in September. This suggests the device could be a China-specific variant with satellite connectivity support, or Xiaomi may release two versions of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: What We Know So Far

While the listing on China's radio certification platform doesn't explicitly mention the specifications, previous rumours suggest that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will come with a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. The camera setup could also include three 50-megapixel cameras. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset is expected to power the phone.

Xiaomi is likely to announce the Xiaomi 17 Ultra sometime in January 2026. It is speculated to get a 6.8-inch LTPO display with 2K resolution and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The handset could feature a 3D-printed titanium alloy middle frame.

The battery capacity of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is said to range between 7,000mAh and 7,500mAh. The handset could come with 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. The handset will debut as a successor to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 17 in China last month alongside the Xiaomi 17 Pro series. They run on HyperOS 3 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. All three models support 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

