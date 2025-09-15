Zepto launched the second edition of its Fastest Sale Ever in India, which began on September 11, offering up to 90 percent discounts across categories like gadgets, fashion, homeware, beauty, nutrition, toys, and festive essentials. The sale, which comes weeks ahead the upcoming festive season sales from leading e-commerce platforms, features lucrative deals and promises lightning-fast delivery. Using eligible bank cards can help buyers get additional benefits like no-cost EMI options and instant discounts. Notably, Amazon and Flipkart are set to begin their respective sale events on September 23.

Top Deals, Discounts During Zepto's Fastest Sale Ever

Zepto's Fastest Sale Ever started on September 11, and comes ahead of festivals like Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Karwa Chauth, and Diwali. The quick-commerce site has introduced a sale where it offers up to 90 percent discount on various products, including personal gadgets and electronic items.

During the ongoing Zepto Fastest Sale Ever, buyers can get Apple's AirPods 4 for Rs. 9,999 and Boat's Airdopes Primo for Rs. 699, a Zepto representative confirmed to Gadgets 360. The sale also has discounted products from leading brands like Apple, OnePlus, Oppo, Nothing, Boat, Noise, JBL, and Philips.

Notably, AirPods 4 (without ANC) launched in India in September 2024 at Rs. 12,900, while the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation arrived with a launch price of Rs. 17,900.

Zepto added that it has partnered with banks like HDFC, ICICI, Bank of Baroda, IDFC, and RBL to offer eligible users up to Rs 5,000 additional discount and no-cost EMI options for easier payment. Top spenders in the Zepto Fastest Sale Ever can get beauty hampers from M.A.C., The Ordinary, and Clinique, Zouk hampers, and MS Dhoni-signed bats sponsored by Asian. Other rewards include Boat speakers, and Skullcandy headphones.