A Planet Is Being Born: Astronomers Capture Rare Cosmic Snapshot

Astronomers have just witnessed a planet “caught in the act” of forming inside a dusty ring system. A young gas giant, nicknamed WISPIT 2b, was imaged orbiting a 5-million-year-old star about 430 light-years away. In infrared pictures, this Jupiter-sized baby shows up as a bright dot carving out a dark lane amid concentric rings of gas and dust. It's a truly rare sight – the first confirmed case of a planet embedded in a multi-ring protoplanetary disk. The discovery is a breakthrough snapshot of planet formation in real time.

A Planet Carving Rings in Real Time

According to two papers published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, near-infrared images of the young star WISPIT 2 and its dusty disk were taken by the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory. Up to 380 times the diameter of Earth's orbit, the star is encircled by numerous bright rings. Sitting in a space between rings, the planet WISPIT 2b glows from heat as it consumes matter.

Comparable to a "cosmic Pac-Man" gnawing through the cloud, its gravity rakes up surrounding gas and dust, forming a path in the disk. This process has been suggested by telescopes such as ALMA, which have revealed ringed disks where planets may be hidden in other young stars. The most recent instance of this planetary sculpting around a star similar to our Sun is WISPIT 2b.

Clues to Our Solar System's Birth

The appearance of a newborn Jupiter at 5 million years old is being revealed by the young Sun-like star WISPIT 2. WISPIT 2b becomes a member of a unique club since so few forming giants were seen at this early stage. By observing these planets and their rings, important information is obtained to test and improve models of planet formation.

WISPIT 2b will serve as a "benchmark" for years to compare simulations and real data, the discovery team stresses. WISPIT 2b, a "beautiful example," will help us better understand the formation of planets.