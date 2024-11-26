4,000-year-old Maya fish-trapping network found in Belize

An extensive fish-trapping network, believed to date back 4,000 years, has been discovered in Belize, shedding light on how the Maya civilisation sustained its communities through complex aquatic food systems. This research reveals that a network of ponds and earthen channels enabled ancient Maya people to secure food resources by channelling fish and other aquatic species into controlled areas. The study suggests that the network likely supported the nutritional needs of up to 15,000 individuals annually, playing a role in the growth of early Maya settlements.

Discovering a Pre-Maya Food System

The research, published in Science Advances on November 22, was led by Eleanor Harrison-Buck, an archaeologist from the University of New Hampshire, used advanced remote sensing techniques to locate 167 shallow channels and nearly 60 ponds in Belize's Crooked Tree Wildlife Sanctuary.

These features, mapped during the 2017 dry season, are believed to have been initially constructed by local hunter-gatherers as a means to adapt to changes in the wetland landscape brought on by a drought between 4,200 and 3,900 years ago. During this period, locals are thought to have shifted from a diet dominated by maize to one reliant on fish, turtles, mollusks, waterfowl, and amaranth seeds.

Growth of Maya Centres Through Aquatic Resource Utilisation

The fish-trapping system was used intensively from around 3,200 to 1,800 years ago, a period that coincides with the establishment of larger Maya urban and ceremonial centres. One channel, identified by the team, connects directly to the Maya centre of Chau Hiix, suggesting the system's role in sustaining nearby populations.

Further investigation is planned, with fieldwork aimed at uncovering remnants of pre-Maya settlements in the area and additional canal systems in other Belizean wetlands and in southern Mexico. This research offers new insights into how early human communities modified their environment to ensure food security, providing a crucial resource base for the eventual rise of Maya civilisation.