Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 to Start on September 27; Offers Teased

Smartphone buyers will be able to take advantage of top deals on Samsung phones such as Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, and Galaxy A14 5G.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 September 2024 11:23 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 to Start on September 27; Offers Teased

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days is the e-commerce platform's biggest sale of the year

  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 begins on September 27
  • Subscribers of Flipkart Plus can access the sale one day early
  • HDFC debit/credit card holders can take advantage of instant discounts
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 dates have been announced ahead of the upcoming festive season. The e-commerce platform is also teasing deals on products across categories such as mobiles, laptops, tablets, TVs, home appliances and other electronics, among other offers to build anticipation before the sale's official kick-off. Buyers will be able to take advantage of discounts on transactions carried out through HDFC debit and credit cards, in addition to other cashback and EMI deals.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024, flagship smartphones from top brands like Apple, Google and Samsung are expected to have their prices slashed.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 Date and Offers

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 will begin on September 27 for all members. However, Flipkart Plus subscribers will be able to get early access a day before, on September 26.

This year, the e-commerce giant has joined hands with HDFC Bank to introduce bank offers. Buyers can take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount on debit/credit and Easy EMI transactions. Additionally, Flipkart says buyers can enjoy lifetime cashback on UPI via its super money app.

Prospective smartphone buyers will be able to take advantage of top deals on Samsung smartphones such as Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy A14 5G. Flipkart says they can wishlist these handsets now and buy them as soon as the sale goes live. There will also be attractive offers on Nothing Phone 2a and 2a Plus and Acer Aspire 3.

The e-commerce platform will announce deals on TVs, smartwatches, tablets, audio equipment, laptops and other home appliances over the next few days. Furthermore, offers on Nothing Phone 2a and iPhone models will be announced on September 22 and September 23, respectively.

In addition to the discounts and bank benefits, Flipkart will also offer exchange deals and Flipkart Pay Later credit up to Rs. 1 lakh.

