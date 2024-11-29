Researchers Find Evidence of Embalming Practices in 16th-Century France

A research paper published in the Scientific Reports journal has detailed the discovery of embalming practices by an aristocratic French family between the 16th and 17th centuries. A team from the Austrian Archaeological Institute, Université de Bordeaux, and Aix-Marseille Université uncovered remains of the dead in a shared crypt at Château des Milandes in Castelnaud-la-Chapelle, Dordogne as per reports. The skeletal remains of 12 individuals, comprising seven adults and five children, were analysed, revealing the systematic use of embalming methods.

Embalming Techniques and Processes

As per the research paper, it was found that embalming focused on temporary preservation for burial ceremonies. Internal organs, including the brain, were removed with precision, and the skulls were carefully reopened and replaced. Bodies were treated with a mixture of balsam and aromatic substances. In the paper, the research team also highlighted that the embalming methodology was identical to the one mentioned in a 1708 autopsy instruction manual by French surgeon Pierre Dionis.

A Rare Familial Practice

The study highlighted the uniqueness of the find, noting that long-term familial embalming practices are exceedingly rare. The process was consistently applied across generations, including both children and adults, suggesting its cultural importance within the Caumont family. Their wealth and social status were likely factors in sustaining the practice.

Significance of the Findings

The crypt, dating back to the late 16th century, has provided an unprecedented look into post-mortem rituals of Early Modern France. The research provides a unique perspective on post-mortem practices in Early Modern France, shedding light on the cultural and social significance of embalming within aristocratic circles.

As reported in Scientific Reports, the findings mark an unprecedented insight into mortuary traditions of the period.