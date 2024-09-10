Technology News
English Edition
  • ESA Cluster Mission Satellite Successfully Reenters Earth After Spending 24 Years in Space

ESA Cluster Mission Satellite Successfully Reenters Earth After Spending 24 Years in Space

ESA’s Cluster satellite completes a safe reentry after a successful mission studying space weather for 24 years.

Updated: 10 September 2024 14:11 IST
Photo Credit: European Space Agency

Any surviving parts of the spacecraft will fall into the open ocean, ensuring a safe descent

  • ESA’s Cluster satellite safely reenters Earth’s atmosphere
  • The mission provided 24 years of space weather data
  • ESA's first targeted reentry ensures safe landing in the ocean
The European Space Agency (ESA) is concluding the Cluster mission, with the first of four satellites safely reentering Earth's atmosphere. This marks the end of a mission that has provided 24 years of valuable space data. In January, the satellite's orbit was adjusted to ensure its reentry would target an uninhabited area, reducing risks for humans. Any surviving parts of the spacecraft will fall into the open ocean, ensuring a safe descent. This targeted reentry follows international space safety protocols, demonstrating ESA's commitment to the long-term sustainability of space exploration.

24 Years of Space Data

Cluster was launched to study the interaction between the Sun and Earth's magnetic field, gathering critical information on space weather. Over two decades, this four-satellite mission has contributed significantly to our understanding of solar winds and their impact on Earth's atmosphere. Data from the mission has allowed scientists to forecast space weather, helping protect technology on Earth and in orbit from solar storms.

Safe Reentry and Future Space Exploration

This carefully planned reentry sets a precedent in space safety. By targeting an area far from populated regions, ESA ensures any surviving debris will land safely in the ocean. The mission's lead, ESA Director of Operations Rolf Densing, explained that this was the first targeted reentry for the Cluster mission, taking space sustainability a step forward.

ESA continues to push the boundaries of space exploration while prioritising the safety of future missions.

A Legacy of Success

With the end of Cluster, ESA celebrates both the knowledge gained and the safe conclusion of its mission. As space activities expand, this reentry represents a vital step towards ensuring that old spacecraft are safely decommissioned. Cluster's legacy will live on through the extensive data collected, benefiting future space weather research.

 

Further reading: ESA, Space, Astronomy, Science
