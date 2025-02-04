Hubble Spots Distant Supernova in Gemini, Enhancing Cosmic Distance Studies

A supernova has been captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope in the constellation Gemini. The stellar explosion, visible as a bright blue dot, was detected in the hazy outer disk of a galaxy that lies approximately 600 million light-years away. The image, which also includes several distant galaxies and foreground stars, was taken nearly two months after the supernova, designated SN 2022aajn, was discovered. The phenomenon has not been the subject of detailed research since its detection in November 2022.

Astronomers Use Supernovae to Measure Distances

As per reports, SN 2022aajn is classified as a Type Ia supernova, which occurs when a dead star's core explodes. Type Ia supernovae are considered vital for measuring distances across the universe since they share a consistent intrinsic brightness. By comparing their observed brightness from Earth to their known luminosity, astronomers can determine how far away they are. However, intergalactic dust presents a challenge, as it can alter the apparent brightness and colour of these explosions, complicating distance calculations.

Hubble's Role in Supernova Studies

Observations of SN 2022aajn were part of a broader effort to refine distance measurements. As per reports, Hubble is conducting a survey of 100 Type Ia supernovae using seven different wavelength bands, ranging from ultraviolet to near-infrared. The image of SN 2022aajn was created using four infrared wavelengths, which allow scientists to analyse how much of the supernova's light is obscured by cosmic dust. By comparing brightness variations across these wavelengths, researchers aim to improve methods for determining distances to galaxies billions of light-years away.