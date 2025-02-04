Technology News
English Edition

Hubble Spots Distant Supernova in Gemini, Enhancing Cosmic Distance Studies

Hubble captures supernova SN 2022aajn in Gemini, aiding research on cosmic distances and intergalactic dust effects.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 February 2025 22:14 IST
Hubble Spots Distant Supernova in Gemini, Enhancing Cosmic Distance Studies

Photo Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. J. Foley (UC Santa Cruz)

This Hubble image shows a supernova in the Gemini constellation

Highlights
  • Hubble captures Type Ia supernova SN 2022aajn in Gemini
  • Type Ia supernovae help measure cosmic distances accurately
  • Observations aim to refine distance calculations using light analysis
Advertisement

A supernova has been captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope in the constellation Gemini. The stellar explosion, visible as a bright blue dot, was detected in the hazy outer disk of a galaxy that lies approximately 600 million light-years away. The image, which also includes several distant galaxies and foreground stars, was taken nearly two months after the supernova, designated SN 2022aajn, was discovered. The phenomenon has not been the subject of detailed research since its detection in November 2022.

Astronomers Use Supernovae to Measure Distances

As per reports, SN 2022aajn is classified as a Type Ia supernova, which occurs when a dead star's core explodes. Type Ia supernovae are considered vital for measuring distances across the universe since they share a consistent intrinsic brightness. By comparing their observed brightness from Earth to their known luminosity, astronomers can determine how far away they are. However, intergalactic dust presents a challenge, as it can alter the apparent brightness and colour of these explosions, complicating distance calculations.

Hubble's Role in Supernova Studies

Observations of SN 2022aajn were part of a broader effort to refine distance measurements. As per reports, Hubble is conducting a survey of 100 Type Ia supernovae using seven different wavelength bands, ranging from ultraviolet to near-infrared. The image of SN 2022aajn was created using four infrared wavelengths, which allow scientists to analyse how much of the supernova's light is obscured by cosmic dust. By comparing brightness variations across these wavelengths, researchers aim to improve methods for determining distances to galaxies billions of light-years away.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Supernova, Hubble, Space, Astronomy, Type Ia Supernova, Cosmic Distances, Gemini
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Ear Muscles Flex to Help Focus on Sounds, Study Reveals Evolutionary Link
Apple Said to Stop Development of AR Glasses for Mac Computers

Related Stories

Hubble Spots Distant Supernova in Gemini, Enhancing Cosmic Distance Studies
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Could Come With an iPhone-Like Camera Button
  3. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India on March 11
  4. You Can Now Subscribe to Apple Music for 6 Months at Just $2.99
  5. Infinix Note 50 Pro Reportedly GetsÂ SDPPIÂ Certification
  6. Realme P3 Pro Rear Camera Design Revealed in Leaked Images
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Geekbench Listing Suggests Its Processor, RAM Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Compact Neutrino Detector Successfully Identifies Antineutrinos at Nuclear Reactor
  2. Wild Baboons Fail Mirror Test, Raising Questions on Animal Self-Awareness
  3. ISRO’s NVS-02 Satellite Stalls in Orbit Due to Technical Malfunction
  4. Hubble Spots Distant Supernova in Gemini, Enhancing Cosmic Distance Studies
  5. Ear Muscles Flex to Help Focus on Sounds, Study Reveals Evolutionary Link
  6. Game Changer OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan’s Action Film Online
  7. Madraskaaran OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Drama Starring Shane Nigam Online
  8. Pyaar Testing OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Romantic Comedy Starring Satyajeet Dubey Online
  9. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series The Ba***ds of Bollywood
  10. Pakka Blackiye OTT Release: Victor Johan’s Intense Punjabi Film on Land Disputes Now Streaming Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »