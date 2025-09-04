Technology News
English Edition

India’s PRATUSH Computer Could Detect Signals From the Universe’s First Stars: Report

RRI’s tiny PRATUSH payload could detect signals from the first stars, deployed on the Moon’s far side for the Cosmic Dawn study.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 September 2025 22:38 IST
India’s PRATUSH Computer Could Detect Signals From the Universe’s First Stars: Report

Photo Credit: NASA

A compact PRATUSH SBC payload on the Moon’s far side could detect the first starlight

Highlights
  • RRI’s PRATUSH SBC payload aims to detect faint Cosmic Dawn
  • A credit-card-size computer controls radiometer and FPGA
  • Designed for Moon’s far side to avoid Earth’s radio interference
Advertisement

A palm-sized computer developed by India's Raman Research Institute (RRI) is set to revolutionise the hunt for the universe's first stars. Named Probing ReionizATion of the Universe using Signal from Hydrogen (PRATUSH), this compact space payload, built using a credit-card-sized single-board computer (SBC), is designed to detect faint hydrogen radio signals from the “Cosmic Dawn”, when the first stars and galaxies ignited. Its small size also means it is relatively low cost and can be grounded on the far side of the moon, away from the Earth's interference, where it can make precise observations undisturbed in a radio-quiet zone. It is also said to drastically lower noise via advanced FPGA processing and work to process data efficiently.

PRATUSH System Poised to Unlock Cosmic Dawn Signals from Future Lunar Mission

According to a Times of India report, the SBC-based PRATUSH system supports one of the radiometers, the antenna, and the signal processor, which can realise the calibration and noise cancellation of the 352-hour lab-tested PRATUSH system. Its compact, low-power electronics are ideally suited for space missions.

Laboratory tests of the computer has reportedly shown encouraging results. Researchers reportedly collected 352 hours of data, and were able to bring down the noise levels to highlight that the system can detect faint signals from a period just after the Big Bang, when the universe just started forming.

Set to be commissioned for a future lunar mission, PRATUSH could provide a new aural instrument to listen to the universe's earliest whisperings.

If PRATUSH can yank these primordial signals out from the rest of the noise, scientists mention it will cast light on a fresh version of how the first stars influenced cosmic evolution — and possibly evidence of their own new physical phenomena.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Raman Research Institute, India, Big Bang, Science, Space
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA Tracks Newly Discovered Bus-Sized Asteroid as It Flies Past Earth
India’s PRATUSH Computer Could Detect Signals From the Universe’s First Stars: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Date Revealed, Will Compete With Amazon Sale
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Exynos 2400 SoC: See Price
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Sale Will Begin on This Date
  4. Lunar Eclipse 2025: Will People in India Be Able to See the Blood Moon?
  5. Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S11 Series With Galaxy AI, These Features
  6. Tecno Pova Slim 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G Launches in Select Global Markets With These Features
  8. Hubble Spots Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS as It H\eads for Mars
  9. Redmi 15C 4G Launched in Select Global Markets With These Features
  10. Oppo Set to Release ColorOS 16 Based on Android 16 in October 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. India’s PRATUSH Computer Could Detect Signals From the Universe’s First Stars: Report
  2. NASA Tracks Newly Discovered Bus-Sized Asteroid as It Flies Past Earth
  3. Ashneer Grover’s Rise and Fall to Premiere on OTT Soon: All the Details
  4. Dyson PencilVac Unveiled Alongside 10 New Floor Cleaners, Air Purifiers and Hair Dryers at IFA 2025
  5. NASA's Hubble Captures Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Ahead of Close Mars Flyby
  6. Raju Jeyamohan-Starrer Bun Butter Jam to Stream on OTT Soon: Know When, Where to Watch Online
  7. Kannappa Now Streaming Online: Know When and Where to Watch This Vishnu Manchu-Starrer Online
  8. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Spots Rare Quintet of Galaxies From the Early Universe
  9. Lunar Eclipse September 2025: Know Who Will Get to See the Blood Moon on September 7
  10. Kammattam is Now Streaming on ZEE5: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »