Legacy OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the R. Madhavan-Starrer Online

A high-stakes Tamil crime drama exploring the dark side of power, family, and succession.

Updated: 15 October 2025 19:15 IST
Legacy OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the R. Madhavan-Starrer Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

Legacy, a Tamil Netflix series starring R. Madhavan and Nimisha Sajayan

Highlights
  • R. Madhavan stars in Netflix’s Tamil mafia drama Legacy
  • A gripping tale of power, betrayal, and family legacy
  • Directed by Charukesh Sekar, produced by Stone Bench
Legacy is a Tamil-language series which is going to be released soon on OTT. It is a crime drama that searches every nook and cranny of the fragile power dynamics of having a mafia empire. The one who is the head is trying to keep the legacy forward before it gets crushed. There is tension, loyalty, ambition and betrayal, which becomes intense as you move ahead in the episodes. It shows a different look with protecting the status, having control and keeping up the bloodline.

When & Where to Watch

Netflix India has announced that Legacy, starring R. Madhavan, will premiere on the streaming platform soon. Details about its release date are yet to be revealed. Once it it premieres, viewers will require a paid subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

The date of release is yet to be announced of Legacy however, the series is going to be on Netflix India.

Trailer & Plot

The first look of the series has been on Netflix, and it sets a furious and dark theme, with an intense tone. It showcases threats and the family stage at stake. There are tense visuals that put stress on legacy, power and peril. The plot tells about an old mafia boss who heads his family and tries to choose a successor to keep up his legacy.

It has been portrayed in a very interesting way with rage, revenge and more.

Cast & Crew

The cast of Legacy includes R. Madhavan in the lead role. Nimisha Sajayan, Gulshan Devaiah, Abhishek Banerjee, Gautham Karthik also star in the film. The director of the movie is Charukesh Sekar, with producer Kalyan Subramanian under the banner of Stone Bench Pvt. Ltd.

Reception

Prior to its release, it has garnered a lot of buzz due to the cast and trailer that show an interesting story of saving the empire and lending it to someone. There is no IMDb rating yet.

 

Legacy OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the R. Madhavan-Starrer Online
