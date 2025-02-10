Technology News
English Edition

NASA, General Atomics Test Nuclear Fuel for Faster Mars Missions

NASA and General Atomics successfully tested nuclear fuel for faster, more efficient space travel, pushing Mars missions forward.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 February 2025 22:31 IST
NASA, General Atomics Test Nuclear Fuel for Faster Mars Missions

Photo Credit: General Atomics

Nuclear thermal propulsion development advances for future space missions.

Highlights
  • NASA, General Atomics test nuclear fuel for space propulsion
  • New fuel withstands extreme temperatures for Mars missions
  • Nuclear propulsion could cut travel time for deep space journeys
Advertisement

Efforts to develop nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) for future space missions have taken a significant step forward. General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS), in collaboration with NASA, has conducted tests on nuclear reactor fuel designed for space travel. The trials, held at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama, assessed the fuel's ability to withstand extreme conditions that would be encountered during deep space missions. The successful results could accelerate plans for faster, more efficient space travel, reducing transit times for crewed missions to Mars.

Successful Testing at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center

As reported by space.com, according to the tests conducted at NASA's facility, the reactor fuel was subjected to six thermal cycles using hot hydrogen, rapidly heating it to 2326.6 degree Celsius. The objective was to evaluate the fuel's resilience under extreme temperature fluctuations and exposure to hot hydrogen gas, conditions necessary for nuclear thermal propulsion. GA-EMS President Scott Forney stated in a company release that the fuel demonstrated the ability to endure these conditions, reinforcing confidence in its potential for safe and reliable space propulsion.

First-of-Its-Kind Testing of Nuclear Fuel

GA-EMS Vice President of Nuclear Technologies and Materials, Christina Back, highlighted the uniqueness of these tests in the company release. The company was reported to be the first to utilise the compact fuel element environmental test (CFEET) facility at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center for such trials. Fuel performance was tested at temperatures reaching 2,727 degree Celsius, with findings indicating a significant efficiency boost over conventional propulsion systems.

Potential Impact on Space Exploration

As per sources, NASA has prioritised the development of nuclear propulsion due to its potential to significantly reduce travel time to Mars. Shorter missions could lower the risks associated with long-duration spaceflight, including radiation exposure and the need for extensive life-support resources. In 2023, NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced joint efforts to develop an NTP system, with a planned demonstration by 2027. The latest advancements in nuclear propulsion technology could play a crucial role in achieving that goal, bringing human missions to Mars closer to reality.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, General Atomics, nuclear propulsion, Mars mission, deep space travel, space technology, space exploration, DARPA, nuclear fuel, paceflight advancements
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sony to Offer PlayStation Plus Users Five-Day Extension After Global Outage
Google Pixel 9a Display Bezels Spotted in Leaked Design Render

Related Stories

NASA, General Atomics Test Nuclear Fuel for Faster Mars Missions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch Date, Specifications, Design Revealed
  2. iPhone SE 4 Design Spotted via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Series to Be Manufactured in India at Chennai Factory
  4. Asteroid 2024 YR4 Poses 1-in-43 Chance of Earth Impact in 2032
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA, General Atomics Test Nuclear Fuel for Faster Mars Missions
  2. ISRO Successfully Conducts CE20 Cryogenic Engine Vacuum Test for LVM-3
  3. Romania’s ‘Living’ Rocks Expand and Multiply in a Strange Natural Process
  4. 11,000-Year-Old Settlement in Canada Challenges Indigenous History
  5. Asteroid 2024 YR4 Poses 1-in-43 Chance of Earth Impact in 2032
  6. Kaushaljis VS Kaushal: Ashutosh Rana & Sheeba Chaddha Star in 2025 Family Drama
  7. Poco X7 Series, M-Series Smartphones Go on Sale at Discounted Prices Ahead of Valentine's Day
  8. What is Central African Republic Controversial Memecoin Experiment?
  9. Malicious Machine Learning Models Discovered on Hugging Face: Report
  10. iPhone SE 4 Design Surfaces Online via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »