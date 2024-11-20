Technology News
  Mountain Lions in Los Angeles Are Turning Nocturnal Due to Humans Encroaching Their Habitat, Study Finds

Mountain Lions in Los Angeles Are Turning Nocturnal Due to Humans Encroaching Their Habitat, Study Finds

Mountain lions in Greater LA are adapting to urban pressures, becoming nocturnal to reduce encounters with humans.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 November 2024 23:46 IST
Mountain Lions in Los Angeles Are Turning Nocturnal Due to Humans Encroaching Their Habitat, Study Finds

Photo Credit: Pixabay/SamMino

A mountain lion named "P65" with her kittens in Greater Los Angeles

Highlights
  • Mountain lions in LA are becoming nocturnal to avoid humans
  • Study links lion activity changes to increased recreational use of trails
  • Researchers highlight the resilience of wildlife in urban areas
Mountain lions in Greater Los Angeles are becoming increasingly nocturnal as a response to human recreational activities, according to a study published on November 15 in the Biological Conservation journal. The research highlights how these large predators, also known as pumas or cougars, are adapting their natural activity patterns to minimise encounters with humans who frequent their habitats for hiking, cycling, and jogging. These behavioural shifts show and highlight the challenges faced by wildlife coexisting with urban populations.

Study Reveals Shifts in Activity Patterns

The study, led by Ellie Bolas, a doctoral researcher at the University of California, Davis, analysed data collected from 22 GPS-collared mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains between 2011 and 2018. Using exercise activity data from the online platform Strava, the team compared human recreational patterns with the movements of the collared mountain lions.

The findings revealed that mountain lions in areas with higher human activity shifted their peak activity times from dawn and dusk to night. This behavioural flexibility allows the predators to avoid human presence while continuing to hunt and carry out other essential behaviours.

Broader Implications for Wildlife and Coexistence

The phenomenon of animals becoming more nocturnal to evade humans is not exclusive to mountain lions. There have been similar trends observed before globally among other mammals. Research conducted in 2019 indicated that even the sound of human voices could deter mountain lions, demonstrating the deep-seated wariness of humans among these animals due to historical persecution.

Mountain lions in urban areas like Los Angeles face additional pressures, including habitat fragmentation, wildfires and low genetic diversity. The study highlights recreational activities as a potential stressor, affecting the energy they expend on hunting and survival.

Bolas emphasised the importance of recognising these adaptations, stating that coexistence relies on the flexibility exhibited by wildlife. Despite the challenges, mountain lions continue to adjust to human activity, demonstrating resilience in shared landscapes.

 

Mountain Lions in Los Angeles Are Turning Nocturnal Due to Humans Encroaching Their Habitat, Study Finds
