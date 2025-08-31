Upcoming Telugu Movies OTT Release in September 2025: Coolie, Mirai, and More

Viewers, get ready to witness some fresh and most-awaited content from the Telugu industry, as OTT platforms are ready with the most-awaited titles. Whether you are fond of lighthearted movies or looking for some gripping action, September month has got it all. There will be stories from different genres. The top OTT platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, AhaTamil, JioHotstar, Sony LIV, etc. have all their calendars marked. As a result, we've curated a list of some of the top releases lined up for September. Take a look:

OTT Releases of the Month

Mirai

Release Date: Sept 12th, 2025

Sept 12th, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Sci-Fi, Action

Sci-Fi, Action Cast: Teja Sajja, Manoj Kumar Manchu, Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu

Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai is an action-adventure fantasy film that revolves around a young warrior who embarks on a mission to protect nine sacred scriptures from the Black Sword (Manoj Manchu). The scriptures are believed to grant the power of god, hence, the battle to safeguard it begins with ultimate challenges. The story is set after the time of the Kalinga War and showcases glimpses and learnings from Lord Rama.

Paradha

Release Date: Sept 19th, 2025 (Tentative)

Sept 19th, 2025 (Tentative) OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran, Rag Mayur, Sangeetha Krish, Harsha Vardhan

Paradha is a societal drama movie that follows Subbu, a young woman from a remote village where women are bound to cover their heads with a veil. However, the rage within the villagers sparks outrage as Subbu's picture without the veil is published on a Magazine's cover. She faces hard societal consequences, leading to her engagement being called off. Only then does she decide to embark on a quest to uncover the truth behind the curse of goddess Jwalamma and prove her innocence. The IMDb rating of this movie is 8.0/10.

Coolie

Release Date: Sept 25th - Oct 2nd (Tentative)

Sept 25th - Oct 2nd (Tentative) OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Action

Action Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Hassan, Sathyaraj

With a tribute to the superstar Rajinikanth, Coolie was recently released in the theatres and bagged a remarkable response. The movie revolves around Deva, played by Rajinikanth, a former coolie, who runs a boarding house in the city of Chennai. As he becomes aware of his friend Rajashekar's murder, his life turns upside down. He soon explores the connection of his murder with the smuggler Simon and his right-hand man Dayal. His investigation into the case leads him to uncover a large organ-trafficking racket. The movie is power-packed with action and drama.