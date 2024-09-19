Technology News
Mysterious Radio Signals from Deep Space Reportedly Reached Earth After Eight Billion Years

A deep space radio signal, travelling for 8 billion years, was detected by astronomers, offering insights into fast radio bursts.

Updated: 19 September 2024 09:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

The detection of FRB 20220610A offers a unique opportunity to study the universe's distant past.

Highlights
  • Astronomers detected FRB 20220610A, travelling for 8 billion years
  • This fast radio burst may help weigh the universe's hidden matter
  • FRBs are one of the most powerful space events scientists have studied
Astronomers have reportedly detected an extraordinary event – a deep space radio signal that took 8 billion years to reach Earth. The radio burst, named FRB 20220610A, is one of the most powerful and distant signals ever captured. Fast radio bursts (FRBs) like this are brief but incredibly strong, leaving scientists questioning their origins. The burst was detected using the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), and its source was traced to a distant galaxy, marking it as one of the most significant findings in FRB research.

What are fast radio bursts?

FRBs are rapid flashes of radio waves, lasting only milliseconds. Despite their short duration, they carry immense energy. The FRB observed recently emitted more energy in a fraction of a second than the Sun produces in 30 years, according to a Earth.com report.

While their origin is still unclear, some researchers believe they might be linked to magnetars, which are remnants of exploded stars. Dr. Stuart Ryder, an astronomer at Macquarie University, is leading a team of scientists to study these events and uncover more about their nature.

The significance of FRBs

Fast radio bursts are not only fascinating but may also help scientists ‘weigh' the universe. Citing Professor Ryan Shannon, the publication stated that a significant portion of normal matter remains undetected. FRBs provide a unique opportunity to measure the ionized material between galaxies, offering a method to estimate the universe's missing matter. This technique is said to be developed by Jean-Pierre Macquart and is now helping astronomers understand the universe's structure.

Future of FRB research

With new telescopes under construction, the detection of more FRBs will soon become possible. Professor Shannon believes that future discoveries will allow researchers to map the universe more accurately and answer fundamental questions about the cosmos, as per the report. Although much remains unknown about FRBs, they are offering unprecedented insights into the universe's hidden mysteries.

 

Further reading: Science, Space, Astronomy, Universe, studies
