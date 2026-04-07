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Rubin Observatory Discovers Over 11,000 Asteroids Within Weeks of Imaging

The Vera Rubin Observatory has discovered over 11,000 new asteroids within weeks of initial observations, along with refining thousands of known orbits.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 April 2026 20:26 IST
Rubin Observatory Discovers Over 11,000 Asteroids Within Weeks of Imaging

Photo Credit: NASA

A still from an animation that shows the inner solar system populated with known asteroids.

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Highlights
  • Rubin Observatory discovers 11,000 asteroids in weeks early
  • Tracks 80,000 known objects with improved orbit precision now
  • Finds 33 near-Earth asteroids aiding planetary defence efforts
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Observations with the Rubin Observatory have already located more than 11,000 new asteroids and improved the orbits of many tens of thousands more. This has been attained within weeks of imaging - long before the main survey began. Its 3.2-gigapixel mirror and 8.4-meter camera provide it with a 9.6-square-degree view, which allows it to capture the entire sky of the south in a few nights. What it becomes is an effective sneak preview of the way Rubin will trace and catalogue millions of objects in the solar system.

Record-setting Asteroid Finds

According to the official press release, in the first few weeks of observations, Rubin scientists submitted a record haul of asteroids to the Minor Planet Center. The data included over 11,000 previously unknown asteroids and improved orbits for roughly 80,000 known ones. Among them were 33 new near-Earth objects (NEOs) — asteroids crossing near Earth's orbit — and a few hundred icy bodies beyond Neptune. These came from about one million exposures, showing Rubin's speed and sensitivity.

Implications and Next Steps

Such findings have significance not only from a scientific standpoint but also in terms of planetary protection. As an important addition to existing demographic data, the Rubin census can be used to simulate the formation and evolution of the solar system. The discovery of 33 new near-Earth objects, which do not pose any current threat to Earth, illustrates the contribution of Rubin to planetary defence. Its high-resolution and wide-range observations would enable a timely detection of more near-Earth objects and determine their precise trajectories. It is anticipated that Rubin would increase the number of asteroids by threefold and double the count of large near-Earth objects.
 

 

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Further reading: Vera Rubin Observatory, asteroids, near-Earth objects, planetary defence, astronomy, solar system, Minor Planet Center, space discoveries, astrophysics, telescopes
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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