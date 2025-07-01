Technology News
SpaceX Expands Starlink Network with Dual Falcon 9 Launches, Boosts Constellation Beyond 7,900 Satellites

On June 28, 2025, SpaceX successfully launched two Falcon 9 rockets from Florida and California, deploying a total of 53 Starlink satellites.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 July 2025 21:30 IST
SpaceX Expands Starlink Network with Dual Falcon 9 Launches, Boosts Constellation Beyond 7,900 Satellites

Photo Credit: SpaceX

the first stage of the Falcon rockets (boosters B1092 and B1088) flew back to the droneship

Highlights
  • Two Falcon 9 launches in one day from Florida and California
  • Deployment of 53 Starlink satellites (Groups 10-34 and 15-7)
  • 7,900 Starlink active satellites & SpaceX completed 42 Falcon 9 missions
On June 28, 2025, two Falcon 9 rockets carrying the internet satellite broadband connection lifted off at 12:26 a.m. and 1:13 p.m. EDT. The first one was launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, and another from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. The new addons for megaconsellation of SpaceX (Group 10-34 and Group 15-7) reached low orbit Earth about 9 minutes after leaving the ground and were deployed after an hour.

According to As per NASA, in the intervening time, the first stage of the Falcon rockets (boosters B1092 and B1088) flew back to the droneships. The landing was on “A Shortfall of Gravitas, “ completing the fifth flight of the boosters. The stage touched down on “Of Course I Still Love You”, with its eighth flight to space and back, in the Pacific Ocean.

The launch at early morning carries 27 Starlink Satellites and the afternoon liftoff lofted 26 more of the relay satellites, vasting the network of SpaceX to more than 7,900 active units, said by satellite tracker Jonathan Mc Dowell.

Broader Deployment Context

The launch in the morning was delayed earlier that day because of the severe weather alerts at Florida, but flew in the near perfect conditions at the visibility of 10 miles. Throughout 2025, SpaceX heald 42 Falcon 9 missions with 28 Starlink launched by June. by mid-June the batch of 26 satellites launched from Vandenberg (Booster B1081's 15th flight) which contributed to more than 7,600 active satellites by June 12.

Both the missions are a part of an aggressive Starlink deployment, mainly for boosting the low Earth orbit constellation for the global broadband coverage. Now the network expands to approximately 7900 satellites, focusing on the biggest LEO broadband constellation ever.

 

Comments

Further reading: SpaceX, Falcon 9, Starlink Satellites, Booster Landing, Low Earth Orbit, Jonathan McDowell, Broadband Internet, SpaceX Launch 2025, Satellite Internet, A Shortfall of Gravitas, Of Course I Still Love You
