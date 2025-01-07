Amazon’s Ring Debuts $5-a-Month Smoke Monitoring Service

Amazon.com Inc.'s Ring home security unit on Monday announced upgrades for smoke and carbon monoxide monitoring as well as higher-quality video for some of its cameras.

The company is partnering with Kidde, a maker of smoke alarms, on a new line of detectors that integrate Ring technology, including mobile notifications through the Ring app. The two companies will launch the alarms in April. That same month, Ring will also roll out a $5 (roughly Rs. 430)-per-month service offering access to representatives who monitor smoke and carbon monoxide alerts and can notify a user's emergency contacts. It will work with the new detectors Ring made with Kidde, along with an earlier Ring product, the Alarm Smoke and CO Listener.

The new service debuts as Amazon's hardware division seeks new ways to generate recurring revenue. Ring has been expanding its subscription offerings in recent months and the new fire-related one can be purchased independently from the main Ring Home subscription service.

Ring is also upgrading the video quality for footage captured on existing Floodlight Cam Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro devices to 2K resolution, an upgrade from standard high definition.

The company made the announcement at the start of CES, the major technology conference taking place this week in Las Vegas.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)