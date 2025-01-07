Technology News
English Edition

Amazon’s Ring Debuts $5-a-Month Smoke Monitoring Service

Ring is also upgrading the video quality for footage captured.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg News | Updated: 7 January 2025 17:13 IST
Amazon’s Ring Debuts $5-a-Month Smoke Monitoring Service

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Amazon made the announcement at the start of CES

Highlights
  • Amazon’s hardware division seeks new ways to generate recurring revenue.
  • Ring is also upgrading the video quality for captured footage
  • Ring will be able to notify a user’s emergency contacts on smoke alerts
Advertisement

Amazon.com Inc.'s Ring home security unit on Monday announced upgrades for smoke and carbon monoxide monitoring as well as higher-quality video for some of its cameras. 

The company is partnering with Kidde, a maker of smoke alarms, on a new line of detectors that integrate Ring technology, including mobile notifications through the Ring app. The two companies will launch the alarms in April. That same month, Ring will also roll out a $5 (roughly Rs. 430)-per-month service offering access to representatives who monitor smoke and carbon monoxide alerts and can notify a user's emergency contacts. It will work with the new detectors Ring made with Kidde, along with an earlier Ring product, the Alarm Smoke and CO Listener.

The new service debuts as Amazon's hardware division seeks new ways to generate recurring revenue. Ring has been expanding its subscription offerings in recent months and the new fire-related one can be purchased independently from the main Ring Home subscription service. 

Ring is also upgrading the video quality for footage captured on existing Floodlight Cam Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro devices to 2K resolution, an upgrade from standard high definition. 

The company made the announcement at the start of CES, the major technology conference taking place this week in Las Vegas.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Amazon, Ring home security, smoke alarms, kidde, CES 2025
CES 2025: Acer Nitro Blaze 11, Nitro Blaze 8 Handheld Console Launched Alongside Nitro Mobile Controller
CoinSwitch Announces Rewards-Backed Initiative for WazirX Users to Recover Around Rs. 600 Crore

Related Stories

Amazon’s Ring Debuts $5-a-Month Smoke Monitoring Service
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13F 5G, Reno 13F 4G Introduced Globally With the Reno 13 5G Series
  2. Moto G05 With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC Launched in India: See Price
  3. Amazfit Active 2 With 1.32-Inch Display, Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched
  4. CoinSwitch Announces Rewards-Backed Initiative for Distressed WazirX Users
  5. LG Unveils Xboom by Will.i.am Audio Products at CES 2025
  6. Asus ROG Flow Z13 2025 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU Unveiled
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Confirmed to Be Held on This Date
  8. Dell Announces Unified Branding With a 3-Category Lineup at CES 2025
  9. Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Blackwell GPUs Launched at CES 2025
  10. India Delays First Space Docking Test of SpaDeX Satellites Until January 9, Requires 'Further Validation'
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, Nvidia RTX 5080 Unveiled at CES 2025
  2. SpaceX Launches 24 Starlink Satellites to Expand Global Internet Coverage
  3. LG Xboom Buds TWS Earphones, Xboom Bounce, Grab, and Stage 301 Bluetooth Speakers Unveiled at CES 2025
  4. CoinSwitch Announces Rewards-Backed Initiative for WazirX Users to Recover Around Rs. 600 Crore
  5. India Delays First Space Docking Test of SpaDeX Satellites Until January 9, Requires 'Further Validation'
  6. Amazon’s Ring Debuts $5-a-Month Smoke Monitoring Service
  7. CES 2025: Acer Nitro Blaze 11, Nitro Blaze 8 Handheld Console Launched Alongside Nitro Mobile Controller
  8. AMD Adds Dell as Commercial PC Customer for the First Time
  9. Pani OTT Release Date Announced: When and Where to Watch Joju George's Action Thriller
  10. Chidiya Udd OTT Release: Jackie Shroff’s Real-Life Inspired Crime Drama Might Stream on This Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »