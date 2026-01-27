Technology News
Apple Launches Second-Generation AirTag With Higher Precision Finding Range, Louder Speaker

The new AirTag brings several refinements focused on improving how users locate misplaced items using Apple’s Find My network.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 January 2026 09:00 IST
Apple Launches Second-Generation AirTag With Higher Precision Finding Range, Louder Speaker

Photo Credit: Apple

The new Bluetooth tracker retains the design of the first-generation model

Highlights
  • The new AirTag uses a second-gen Ultra Wideband chip
  • The AirTag is priced at Rs. 3,790 for a single unit in India
  • Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop was also unveiled
Apple on Monday unveiled the second-generation AirTag. It arrives nearly five years after the first model was unveiled, building on Apple's item-tracking ecosystem with hardware upgrades aimed at enhancing precision and usability. The Bluetooth tracker has a new Ultra Wideband chip, which is claimed to offer a higher Precision Finding range, while an updated internal design promises better speaker output. The new AirTag is still powered by a coin cell battery and comes with an IP67-rated build.

Apple Second-Generation AirTag Price in India, Availability

The price of the Apple Second-Generation AirTag in India is set at Rs. 3,790 for a single unit. It is also available as a four-pack, priced at Rs. 12,900. Customers can avail of free engraving when purchasing the new AirTag via Apple.com and the Apple Store app.

Apple Second-Generation AirTag Features, Specifications

The new AirTag brings several refinements focused on improving how users locate misplaced items using Apple's Find My network, while maintaining the same compact form factor of the first-generation model. The Bluetooth tracker has a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, which is claimed to boost its Precision Finding range by up to 50 percent and help users more accurately locate items.

The Bluetooth chip has been upgraded to expand the overall connectivity range. As per the Cupertino-based tech giant, users can now use Precision Finding on Apple Watch Series 9 or later and Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later models, to find their AirTag.

The second-generation AirTag also features an updated internal design with a new speaker that is 50 percent louder than the old AirTag. The company claims users can now hear their AirTg up to twice as far as before.

It can also work with the iPhone's Share Item Location feature, which is used to help users recover a misplaced item by temporarily and securely sharing its location with trusted third parties, such as airlines. The location data, however, is claimed to be kept private, and the AirTag does not physically store location data or history on-device.

Its other features are similar to the first-generation model. The new AirTag is powered by the CR2032 coin cell battery, and it offers “more than a year” of battery life. It has an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Bluetooth tracker requires a compatible iPhone with iOS 26 or later, or an iPad with iPadOS 26 or later.

New Black Unity Apple Watch Band

Alongside the AirTag, Apple also unveiled the Apple Watch Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop. The company says it has been introduced to honour the Black History month and celebrate the "power of connection."

apple watch band Apple

Apple's new Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop
Photo Credit: Apple

The new Apple Watch band has been designed by Apple and showcases the colours of the Pan-African flag. It comprises weaved recycled polyester yarn filaments around ultrathin silicone threads using precision-braiding machinery. 

The Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop is available for order on the Apple Store online and in the Apple Store app starting today, priced at Rs. 9,500.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: AirTag, AirTag 2, AirTag price in India, AirTag 2 Price, airtag features, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
The Ultimate All-Rounder Flagship: Meet the vivo X200T, Launching on 27th January

