Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Said to Inform Co-Investors That He Plans to Close Twitter Deal by Friday

Elon Musk pledged to close the deal on a video conference call on Monday with bankers who are helping fund the deal, according to a report.

By Reuters |  Updated: 26 October 2022 10:02 IST
Elon Musk Said to Inform Co-Investors That He Plans to Close Twitter Deal by Friday

Photo Credit: Reuters

Musk has been critical of Twitter's approach to monitoring violent or hateful content

Highlights
  • Elon Musk pledged to provide $46.5 billion for the deal
  • Friday is the deadline set by a Delaware court judge to complete the deal
  • Morgan Stanley, Bank of America committed $13 billion to support the deal

Elon Musk has notified co-investors who committed to help fund his $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3.6 lakh crore) acquisition of Twitter that he plans to close his buyout of the social media firm by Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Equity investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority, and others have received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk's lawyers, the source added.

The move is the clearest sign yet that Musk plans to comply with a Delaware court judge's deadline to complete the transaction by Friday.

The banks that committed to fund Musk's buyout of Twitter have finished putting together the final debt financing agreement and are in the process of signing the necessary documents, according to a Bloomberg News report.

Musk pledged to close the deal on a video conference call on Monday with bankers who are helping fund the deal, according to the report.

Twitter declined to comment. Musk's lawyers were not immediately available for comment.

Twitter shares jumped on the news and were trading up 3 percent at $52.95 (roughly Rs. 4,500) on Tuesday, closer to Musk's offer price of $54.20.

Musk has pledged to provide $46.5 billion (roughly Rs. 3.8 lakh crore) in equity and debt financing for the acquisition, which covers the $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3.6 lakh crore) price tag and closing costs.

Banks, including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, have committed to provide $13 billion (roughly Rs. 1 lakh crore) of debt financing to support the deal.

Equity investors, including Oracle Corp co-founder Larry Ellison and Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, will pitch in with $7.1 billion (roughly Rs. 59,000 crore).

The closure of the deal will put to rest months of speculation that the erratic entrepreneur would abandon the takeover.

Musk has touted himself as an advocate of free speech and has been critical of Twitter's approach to monitoring violent or hateful content, which has led to bans on many prominent conservative voices.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Elon Musk Twitter
iQoo 11 Specifications Leak Online; Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 SoC, 5000mAh, 120W Fast Charging Support Tipped

Related Stories

Elon Musk Said to Inform Co-Investors That He Plans to Close Twitter Deal by Friday
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. TikTok Not Liable for Death of Girl in 'Blackout Challenge', US Court Says
  3. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  4. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  5. Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  6. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  7. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.