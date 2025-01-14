Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000

Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55-inch) is priced at Rs. 49,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 January 2025 17:21 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000

Photo Credit: Google

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale went live for all users on Monday

  • The ongoing Amazon sale will conclude on January 19
  • SBI customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000
  • Other benefits include coupons, no-cost EMI, and Amazon Pay cashback
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is currently underway. The e-commerce giant's first sale of the year went live for all users on Monday and will conclude on January 19. During the sale, individuals can find lucrative discounts on a wide range of products including smartphones, laptops, tablets, earphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more. Those looking for a smart TV under Rs. 50,000 can also find discounts and deals from brands such as Hisense, Samsung, Acer, TCL, and more.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Additional Discounts

Apart from discounts offered by the e-commerce platform, buyers can also find multiple additional discounts to lower the cost of products. Those using SBI credit cards for their purchases will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000. Further, individuals can also exchange their existing devices to get an additional discount on the final amount. However, it should be noted that the exchange value will be decided by Amazon based on factors such as the device's price, time since launch, condition, and more.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000

Product Name MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Rs. 79,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
Samsung D Series Crystal 4K TV Rs. 78,900 Rs. 49,990 Buy Now
Acer XL Series Ultra HD LED TV Rs. 59,990 Rs. 49,499 Buy Now
TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV Rs. 1,19,990 Rs. 49,490 Buy Now
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Rs. 71,990 Rs. 48,990 Buy Now
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series Smart Google TV Rs. 70,999 Rs. 47,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Sale, Hisense, Samsung, Xiaomi, Sale Offers 2025, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
