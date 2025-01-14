Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is currently underway. The e-commerce giant's first sale of the year went live for all users on Monday and will conclude on January 19. During the sale, individuals can find lucrative discounts on a wide range of products including smartphones, laptops, tablets, earphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more. Those looking for a smart TV under Rs. 50,000 can also find discounts and deals from brands such as Hisense, Samsung, Acer, TCL, and more.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Additional Discounts

Apart from discounts offered by the e-commerce platform, buyers can also find multiple additional discounts to lower the cost of products. Those using SBI credit cards for their purchases will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000. Further, individuals can also exchange their existing devices to get an additional discount on the final amount. However, it should be noted that the exchange value will be decided by Amazon based on factors such as the device's price, time since launch, condition, and more.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000

Product Name MRP Sale Price Amazon Link Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Rs. 79,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now Samsung D Series Crystal 4K TV Rs. 78,900 Rs. 49,990 Buy Now Acer XL Series Ultra HD LED TV Rs. 59,990 Rs. 49,499 Buy Now TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV Rs. 1,19,990 Rs. 49,490 Buy Now LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Rs. 71,990 Rs. 48,990 Buy Now Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series Smart Google TV Rs. 70,999 Rs. 47,999 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.