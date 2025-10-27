Bitcoin continues its upward trajectory on Monday, trading above $115,500 (roughly Rs. 1.01 crore) as US-China trade relations and expectations of a Federal Reserve cut have lifted investor sentiment and brought optimism in the market. Ease in geopolitical risks and softer inflation data have encouraged renewed buying across digital assets. As per CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin rose 3.5 percent in the past 24 hours, while Ethereum (ETH) gained 7.1 percent, reaching $4,200 (roughly Rs. 3.7 lakh). Bitcoin is priced around Rs. 1.01 crore, and Ethereum around Rs. 3.7 lakh on major Indian exchanges as per the Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Altcoins Continue Gains as Market Turns Neutral

After a bullish weekend, major altcoins mirrored Bitcoin and extended their rallies on Monday. Binance Coin (BNB) traded at $1,151 (roughly Rs. 1.01 lakh), XRP hovered around $2.65 (roughly Rs. 233), Solana (SOL) surged to $204.53 (roughly Rs. 18,010), and Dogecoin (DOGE) rose over 6 percent to $0.21 (roughly Rs. 18.48).

The global crypto market capitalisation climbed by 3.82 percent to $3.91 trillion (roughly Rs. 3,43,00,00,000 crore), while the Fear and Greed Index improved to 42, indicating a shift from fear to neutral sentiment.

According to the CoinDCX Research Team, the weekend brought strong momentum for digital assets. “The past weekend turned out to be pretty bullish for crypto markets as most tokens broke past key resistance levels. Ethereum reclaimed $4,200 (roughly Rs. 3.70 lakh), Litecoin hit $100 (roughly Rs. 8,800), Solana crossed $200 (roughly Rs. 17,600), and Bitcoin surged to $115,000 (roughly Rs. 1.01 crore). The top gainers were Virtuals Protocol, Zcash, and Dash, with gains of 30 percent, 29 percent, and 21.5 percent, respectively,” the team said.

The CoinSwitch Markets Desk said macroeconomic developments continue to guide market direction. “The crypto market lifted as progress in US–China trade talks eased geopolitical risk. Bitcoin is facing resistance near $116,000 (roughly ₹1.02 crore) and support between $109,000–$110,000 (roughly ₹95.9 lakh-₹96.8 lakh), suggesting possible consolidation ahead of the Federal Reserve policy decision,” the desk said.

Mudrex CEO Edul Patel noted that a mix of macroeconomic optimism and easing inflation has supported the latest rally. “Bitcoin has confirmed a breakout following softer-than-expected inflation data at 3 percent. The successful US-China trade talks boosted sentiment, fueling a relief rally.” Patel said.

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42, said Bitcoin's movement underscores how closely global macro events shape crypto markets. “The break above $113,000 (roughly ₹99.5 lakh) in Bitcoin, driven by optimism around a potential trade deal between the US and China, highlights how macroeconomic and geopolitical developments influence crypto markets. This shows Bitcoin's movements are increasingly tied to global risk sentiment and regulatory clarity. However, the rally is encouraging; there could be short-term consolidation or a pullback if trade talks slow or investors take profits,” Shekhar said.

Analysts believe that institutional participation, clearer policies, and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut are providing a supportive backdrop for the crypto market. This week's Fed meeting could further strengthen sentiment and extend Bitcoin's rally towards new all-time highs.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.