Lenovo Tab Plus With 11.5-Inch 2K LCD Screen, Eight JBL Speakers Launched: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Tab Plus is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 June 2024 11:34 IST
Lenovo Tab Plus With 11.5-Inch 2K LCD Screen, Eight JBL Speakers Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Tab Plus is offered in a Luna Grey colourway

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab Plus is available in two RAM and storage configurations
  • The tablet can also function as a Bluetooth speaker
  • The Lenovo Tab Plus supports 45W fast charging
Lenovo Tab Plus was unveiled globally on Thursday. The tablet is equipped with eight JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support and an 11.5-inch 2K LCD screen. It can be used as a Bluetooth speaker, where users can stream music or podcasts through the tablet. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and runs Android 14 out-of-the-box. It is backed by an 8,600mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The company has not yet confirmed if the Lenovo Tab Plus will see an India launch.

Lenovo Tab Plus price

The Lenovo Tab Plus is currently available for purchase in select global markets starting at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 25,000) or $289.99 (roughly Rs. 24,200). The tablet is offered in a single Luna Grey shade and two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

Lenovo Tab Plus specifications, features

The Lenovo Tab Plus sports an 11.5-inch 2K (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400nits of brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It runs Android 14 out-of-the-box. 

In the camera department, the Lenovo Tab Plus has an 8-megapixel sensor with autofocus at the back and an 8-megapixel sensor with a fixed focus at the front. The tablet is packed with eight JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support, which helps it function as a Bluetooth speaker at times. Users can stream music from other Bluetooth devices like smartphones through the tablet. It also supports an app which allows volume control with finer audio settings.

The Lenovo Tab Plus is backed by an 8,600mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The tablet's connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. It also carries a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card slot. 

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Lenovo Tab Plus

Lenovo Tab Plus

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Launches Over 50 Special Accessories for Galaxy Smartphones, Commemorating Summer Olympics 2024

Lenovo Tab Plus With 11.5-Inch 2K LCD Screen, Eight JBL Speakers Launched: Price, Specifications
