Moto Pad 60 Neo was launched in India on Friday as the company's latest affordable tablet. The company has announced that the Moto Pad 60 Neo will be available in a single storage variant and colourway, and it will go on sale in the country next week via Flipkart and other retail channels. The Pad 60 Neo packs a 7,040mAh battery and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Moto Pad 60 Neo Price in India, Availability

Moto Pad 60 Neo price in India is set at Rs. 17,999, and it comes in a single 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. However, as part of an introductory offer, the company is offering the tablet at Rs. 12,999, which also includes other bank offers.

In India, the Moto Pad 60 Neo will be offered in a single Pantone Bronze Green colourway. The tablet will be available via Flipkart, Motorola's website, and other retail channels.

Moto Pad 60 Neo Specifications

The Moto Pad 60 Neo is a 5G-enabled tablet, which sports an 11-inch IPS display with 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) resolution, 500 nits peak brightness, a 90Hz refresh rate, 72 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 10-point multitouch support. The company claims that its touchscreen has been TÜV Rheinland certified for Flicker Free and Low Blue Light emission.

It is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with an integrated Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. Motorola's new tablet features two performance cores with 2.4GHz of peak clock speed and six efficiency cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.0GHz.

The Moto Pad 60 Neo also has a Nano SIM tray and a microSD card slot, which enables users to expand the storage capacity by up to 2TB.

For optics, the Moto Pad 60 Neo features a single 8-megapixel rear camera unit. On the front, it carries a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It also has a four-speaker setup, which comes with Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. For connectivity, the tablet supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, A-GPS, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Motorola will also bundle a Moto Pen stylus with the tablet. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, and a hall sensor. The Moto Pad 60 Neo packs a 7,040mAh battery with 20W wired charging support. It measures 254.59×166.15×6.99mm, and weighs about 480g.