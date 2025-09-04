Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was unveiled in August 2021, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3. These third-generation Samsung foldable phones will no longer receive firmware updates with the latest security patches. The South Korean tech giant has modified its list of smartphones that are receiving the upcoming security updates. The oldest foldable handsets that will now be eligible to get software updates are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The South Korea-based tech company has updated the list of smartphones that are eligible to receive the future monthly firmware updates with the new security patches. The updated list excludes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which means that the phones are no longer eligible to receive the monthly security updates. This comes four years after the phones were launched in August 2021.

However, Samsung will still continue to roll out quarterly security updates for the two phones. Now, the oldest foldables from the South Korean tech giant that are eligible to receive the monthly updates are the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Apart from the foldables, the oldest Galaxy S-series that will continue to receive the upcoming monthly security patches are the Galaxy S20 FE 4G, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. While the Galaxy S20 series phones were unveiled in January 2021, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G was unveiled later in March 2021. On the other hand, the 4G-enabled Galaxy S20 FE was launched even earlier in 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2,208x1,768 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display on the inside with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also has a 6.2-inch HD+ (832x2,268 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by a 5nm octa-core chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 sports a 6.7-inch foldable full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The handset also carries a 1.9-inch cover screen with 260x512 pixels resolution and 302ppi pixel density. It is powered by a 5nm octa-core SoC, delivering a 2.84GHz peak clock speed.