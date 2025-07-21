Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 is expected to launch soon. While the company has not officially confirmed the device, the LTE variant of the Galaxy Tab A11 has allegedly surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website, strongly hinting at an imminent launch. The tablet has also been reportedly spotted in the IMEI database, where its name and model number are explicitly mentioned, further confirming its existence.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Launch Could Be Imminent

As per a report from The TechOutlook, the unannounced Galaxy Tab A11 LTE variant with model number SM-X135G appeared on the FCC database with FCC ID: ZCASMX135G. The screenshots of the listing suggest that the upcoming tablet will support multi-band GSM, WCDMA, and LTE networks. It will also feature Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) connectivity.

The Galaxy Tab A11 was reportedly tested with HQ-3565S and HQ-6739SDS lithium-ion batteries, both offering a rated capacity of 4,980mAh and a typical capacity of 5,000mAh. These battery models were previously used in the Galaxy Tab A9. The tablet also supports 15W wired charging using the EP-T1510 adapter.

Additionally, the publication has spotted the Galaxy Tab A11 LTE variant on the IMEI database with the same SM-X135G model number. This listing confirms the tablet's official name and indicates that its launch could be approaching.

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Tab A11 with upgrades over the Galaxy Tab A9, which was launched in October 2023 with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage (Wi-Fi only).

The Galaxy Tab A9 features an 8.7-inch (800×1,340 pixels) LCD WQXGA display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. The tablet houses a 5,100mAh battery.