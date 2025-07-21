Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 LTE Version Reportedly Surfaces on FCC, IMEI Certification Websites

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 LTE Version Reportedly Surfaces on FCC, IMEI Certification Websites

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 LTE has been spotted on the US FCC website with the model number SM-X135G.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 July 2025 20:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 LTE Version Reportedly Surfaces on FCC, IMEI Certification Websites

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 (pictured) was launched in 2023

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 could support 15W wired fast charging
  • The tablet is likely to come with upgrades over the Galaxy Tab A9
  • The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 features an 8.7-inch display
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 is expected to launch soon. While the company has not officially confirmed the device, the LTE variant of the Galaxy Tab A11 has allegedly surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website, strongly hinting at an imminent launch. The tablet has also been reportedly spotted in the IMEI database, where its name and model number are explicitly mentioned, further confirming its existence.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Launch Could Be Imminent 

As per a report from The TechOutlook, the unannounced Galaxy Tab A11 LTE variant with model number SM-X135G appeared on the FCC database with FCC ID: ZCASMX135G. The screenshots of the listing suggest that the upcoming tablet will support multi-band GSM, WCDMA, and LTE networks. It will also feature Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) connectivity.

The Galaxy Tab A11 was reportedly tested with HQ-3565S and HQ-6739SDS lithium-ion batteries, both offering a rated capacity of 4,980mAh and a typical capacity of 5,000mAh. These battery models were previously used in the Galaxy Tab A9. The tablet also supports 15W wired charging using the EP-T1510 adapter.

Additionally, the publication has spotted the Galaxy Tab A11 LTE variant on the IMEI database with the same SM-X135G model number. This listing confirms the tablet's official name and indicates that its launch could be approaching.

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Tab A11 with upgrades over the Galaxy Tab A9, which was launched in October 2023 with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage (Wi-Fi only).

The Galaxy Tab A9 features an 8.7-inch (800×1,340 pixels) LCD WQXGA display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. The tablet houses a 5,100mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 LTE, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Teases Launch of New Tablet in India on July 23; OnePlus Pad Lite Expected to Debut
Ubisoft's Upcoming Launches Include a New Ghost Recon Game, CEO Says
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 LTE Version Reportedly Surfaces on FCC, IMEI Certification Websites
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  2. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  3. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  6. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  7. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  8. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  9. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  7. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  8. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  9. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  10. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »