Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Specifications Leak as Tablet Surfaces on Geekbench: All Details

Galaxy Tab S9 series could be powered by a Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2023 19:59 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is likely to feature an IP67 rating
  • The series will likely include a base, plus and ultra model
  • Galaxy Tab S9+ is tipped to feature a magnetic dock for the S Pen

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected to make its debut soon. The series is expected to be unveiled at an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in the second half of the year. The series is most likely to include the base Galaxy Tab S9, the Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablets. Until now, not much is known about the series apart from a few leaks and reports over the past few months, that pointed out details of some ancillary features and specifications. A new report claims that the Galaxy Tab S9+, expected to succeed the Galaxy Tab S8+, was recently spotted on a popular benchmarking website, listing several key specifications of the tablet.

According to a MySmartPrice report the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ was spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-X816B. The listing suggests that the global variant of the tablet will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that has a peak clock speed of 3.36GHz, further suggesting it is the “for Galaxy” version of the flagship chipset.

The listing adds that the Galaxy Tab S9+ tablet will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box with One UI 5 on top. It adds that the device will feature up to 12GB of RAM and feature up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Previous reports have suggested that the Galaxy Tab S9+ tablet will sport a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 1752 x 2800 pixels and a pixel density of 266ppi. The device will also likely sport a dual rear camera unit accompanied by an LED flash and a magnetic dock for the S Pen. Design renders of the device show a secondary sensor on the right bezel, which could be a secondary selfie camera for when the tablet is in landscape mode.

The Galaxy Tab S9+ is tipped to measure 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.64mm in size and features a USB Type-C port, four speakers and support an in-display fingerprint sensor and Samsung DeX support. Another earlier report hinted that the Galaxy Tab S9 series could have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 plus specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Tipped to Feature Periscope Camera, Waterproof Design

