Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series: A New Chapter in Productivity, Creativity, and AI

The global tablet market is evolving. Once seen as a secondary device, tablets are now stepping up as powerful all-in-one machines — equally at home in classrooms, offices, and creative studios. Samsung has been at the forefront of this shift, consistently pushing the boundaries of what a tablet can do. With the launch of the new Galaxy Tab S11 Series, the company is once again redefining the category, blending cutting-edge design, immersive displays, and AI-powered features into one sleek package.

What makes this launch even more remarkable is the engineering feat behind it: the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra manages to stay incredibly slim while housing a massive 10,600mAh battery. It's a rare combination — a big-screen tablet that doesn't compromise on portability or stamina, ensuring users can power through work, creativity, and entertainment all day long without constantly reaching for the charger.

Designed to Impress, Built to Move



The Galaxy Tab S11 Series makes a statement before you even turn it on. Both the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Tab S11 arrive with a premium aluminium finish in sophisticated Silver and Gray tones. A slim 5.2mm bezel frames the expansive 14.6-inch AMOLED display, creating a near borderless experience that feels futuristic yet practical. Despite their big-screen ambitions, these tablets remain surprisingly portable, striking the right balance between slimness, durability, and usability.

Brilliant Display, Indoors and Out



Samsung has long been known for its display leadership, and the new Tab S11 Series takes that reputation further. With peak brightness up to 1600 nits and outdoor brightness at 1000 nits, the tablets are optimized for every scenario — whether you're reviewing a project under the midday sun or binge-watching your favourite series late at night. The expansive display real estate makes them excellent companions for both entertainment and productivity, blurring the lines between work and play.

Galaxy AI on the Biggest Canvas Yet

Samsung's vision of Galaxy AI extends beyond smartphones, and the Tab S11 Series is its most ambitious canvas yet. Powered by Gemini Live and enhanced AI agents, the tablets become more than just devices — they act as active collaborators in your workflow.

Writing Assist helps polish your reports, emails, or study notes with AI-powered suggestions.

helps polish your reports, emails, or study notes with AI-powered suggestions. Drawing Assist supports budding artists and professionals by refining sketches with a single tap.

supports budding artists and professionals by refining sketches with a single tap. Smart Drag & Drop lets you pull content straight from the internet and drop it directly into Samsung Notes — research and reference made seamless.

lets you pull content straight from the internet and drop it directly into Samsung Notes — research and reference made seamless. With an AI agent built in, everyday tasks like planning, searching, or organizing documents become conversational, intuitive, and hands-free.

For students, this means less time formatting notes and more time focusing on learning. For professionals, it's like having a digital assistant that adapts to your workflow.

Creativity Meets Productivity with the All New S Pen



At the heart of the Tab S11 experience is the redesigned hexagonal S Pen, built for a more natural grip. A new cone-shaped tip allows for greater precision, whether you're sketching, shading, or taking detailed notes. Samsung has also added a Quick Tools menu, giving instant access to settings like thickness, color, and Note Assist — keeping your creative flow uninterrupted

The new DeX Mode further amplifies productivity, offering multiple workspaces, extended displays, and customizable on-screen widgets. It effectively transforms the Tab S11 Series into a portable workstation, capable of handling complex multitasking with ease.

Performance That Keeps Pace

Under the hood, the Tab S11 Series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, which is based on a 3nm fabrication process. This chip ensures top-tier performance for demanding apps, gaming, and multitasking. Paired with Samsung's Galaxy Spotlight Apps ecosystem, these tablets aren't just powerful on paper — they're optimized for real-world use, whether that's editing videos, attending virtual meetings, or streaming in high definition.

Made for Everyone, Perfected for You

Samsung has carefully positioned the Tab S11 Series to resonate across a wide audience:

Students get a device that's as good at note-taking as it is at late-night streaming.

get a device that's as good at note-taking as it is at late-night streaming. Professionals gain a productivity tool that adapts to hybrid work environments.

gain a productivity tool that adapts to hybrid work environments. Creators unlock a digital canvas designed to push artistic boundaries.

unlock a digital canvas designed to push artistic boundaries. And for everyday users, it's simply one of the best ways to browse, connect, and unwind.

A Testament to Samsung's Innovation

For Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S11 Series is more than just a new product — it's a showcase of engineering ambition. By fitting a massive 10,600mAh battery into an ultra-slim form factor, the Tab S11 Ultra proves that portability doesn't have to come at the cost of endurance.

Add to that its refined premium finish and the integration of Galaxy AI on a larger screen, and the result is a device that embodies Samsung's commitment to innovation, user experience, and ecosystem leadership. The Tab S11 Series isn't just another upgrade — it's a glimpse at the future of personal computing.

Availability in India and How to Get Yours

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series has officially launched, available across Samsung's online store, leading e-commerce platforms, and major offline retailers. Pre-orders are now open, with exclusive early access benefits for those who book their devices ahead of time.

If you've been waiting for the perfect balance of power, portability, and intelligence, the wait is over. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Tab S11 are here to change the way you work, create, and play.

Learn more and order your Galaxy Tab S11 Series today on Samsung.com.

