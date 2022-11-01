Technology News
loading

BSNL, MTNL to Raise Rs. 19,356 Crore Through Government Bonds, Merchant Bankers Say

BSNL and MTNL both received the sovereign guarantee to raise Rs. 8,446 crore and Rs. 10,910 crore, respectively.

By Reuters |  Updated: 1 November 2022 18:34 IST
BSNL, MTNL to Raise Rs. 19,356 Crore Through Government Bonds, Merchant Bankers Say

BSNL may also launch a 10-year bond issuance at the end of November

Highlights
  • MTNL plans to raise Rs. 10,910 crore in November
  • It is set to seek bids next week
  • MTNL and BSNL both received the sovereign guarantee

Indian corporate bond market participants are braced for a heavy supply of government-guaranteed bonds over the next few weeks, as state-run telecom giants MTNL and BSNL aim to raise $2.34 billion (roughly Rs. 19,300 crore), three merchant bankers said.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd intend to raise an aggregate of Rs. 19,356 crore through government-guaranteed bonds, the bankers said.

MTNL plans to raise Rs. 10,910 crore in November. It is set to seek bids next week and will meet bankers and investors on Tuesday, according to the bankers.

The telecom company is looking to issue bonds maturing in 10 years and will pay a semi-annual coupon, similar to how central government bonds are priced.

MTNL and BSNL both received the sovereign guarantee to raise Rs. 10,910 crore and Rs. 8,446 crore, respectively, in the current financial year, the government said in September.

Despite the guarantee, the spread over sovereign bonds may widen this time.

"The companies may have to pay a higher yield this time as the market is not that favourable," said one of the bankers, adding that the companies are being advised to spread out the borrowing.

MTNL had said in August that it plans to issue sovereign guarantee bonds worth Rs. 17,580 crore and would use the proceeds to service older bonds and bank loans.

The last time MTNL tapped the bond market was in October-December 2020, when it raised an aggregate of around 65 billion rupees through two 10-year government-guaranteed bond issuances at a semi-annual coupon of 6.85 percent and 7.05 percent.

Meanwhile, BSNL may also launch a 10-year bond issuance at the end of November or in early December, bankers said.

The company had raised Rs. 8,500 through 10-year bonds at a semi-annual coupon of 6.79 percent in September 2020.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, MTNL
Nothing Ear Stick Supporting Features, Customisation Options Rolling Out for Phone 1, Nothing X App

Related Stories

BSNL, MTNL to Raise Rs. 19,356 Crore Through Government Bonds, Merchant Bankers Say
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Workspace Individual Gets 1TB Additional Storage, New Features
  2. Shark Tank India Season 2 Confirmed, Will Feature New Shark Amit Jain
  3. iOS 16.2 to Launch in December, iOS 16.3 May Arrive by March 2023: Gurman
  4. Nothing Ear Stick Supporting Features Rolling Out for Phone 1, Nothing X App
  5. Google Pauses Mandatory Play Store Billing in India After CCI Ruling
  6. OnePlus 10T 5G First Impressions: Things Have Changed
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Review: Style With Substance?
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Workspace Individual Gets 1TB Additional Storage, Mail Merge, Global Regions Support: All Details
  2. iOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1 to Launch in Mid-December; iOS 16.3 Could Arrive by March 2023: Gurman
  3. GameStop's NFT Marketplace Goes Live With More Features on Immutable X After Beta Phase Run
  4. Elon Musk Ropes in Andreessen Horowitz General Partner Sriram Krishnan Ahead of Plans to Revamp Twitter
  5. Shark Tank India Season 2 Confirmed; to Feature Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain
  6. Tesla Autopilot Crash to Put Legal Question of 'Man vs Machine' Driver Responsibility to the Test
  7. BSNL, MTNL to Raise Rs. 19,356 Crore Through Government Bonds, Merchant Bankers Say
  8. Nothing Ear Stick Supporting Features, Customisation Options Rolling Out for Phone 1, Nothing X App
  9. EA, Marvel Announce 3-Game Deal, With Iron Man Game Part of It
  10. Lava Blaze 5G to Go on Sale in India via Amazon from November 3: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.