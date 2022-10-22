Technology News
Jio 5G Services Launched in India Ahead of Diwali Festive Season: All Details

Jio has said it aims to launch 5G services in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai this year.

By Agencies |  Updated: 22 October 2022 14:34 IST
Jio is estimated to invest Rs. 2 lakh crore in 5G infrastructure

Highlights
  • Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G called standalone 5G
  • Mukesh Ambani resigned from the board of Reliance Jio earlier this year
  • Reliance Jio started beta trials of 5G services in Delhi

Reliance Jio 5G services were officially launched in India on Saturday. As announced two months back, the telecom operator on Saturday has finally launched the new-age high-speed services in the country. Jio Chairman Akash Ambani has launched the services in Rajasthan from the Shrinathji temple in Rajsamand. This year, the telco aims to launch 5G services in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

The telecom operator intends to expand its 5G network to each and every town, tehsil and taluka across the country by December 2023, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani stated on August 29 while announcing the 5G launch in India.

Earlier this year, Ambani resigned from the board of Reliance Jio, handing over reigns to his elder son Akash Ambani.

Meanwhile, Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G called standalone 5G. It is estimated to invest Rs. 2 lakh crore in 5G infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio started beta trials of 5G services in the national capital along with three other cities — Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi — with users getting download speed of over 1 Gbps.

According to the company, people will gradually start getting 5G signals in the entire city in a phased manner. The company has branded its stand-alone 5G technology as 'Jio True 5G'.

The telecom company on Friday posted a 28 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs. 4,518 crore, as subscriber additions and ARPU boosted realisations.

Its net profit stood at Rs. 3,528 crore in the same period previous fiscal, the telco said in a regulatory filing. The revenue from operations of Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) increased 20.2 percent to Rs. 22,521 crore for the just-ended quarter from Rs. 18,735 crore in the year-ago period.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, 5G, Jio 5G, Reliance Jio Infocomm
Razorpay Says No Funds Frozen by ED Following Raids, All Operations Adhere to Regulatory Guidelines

