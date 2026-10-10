Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best OLED TV Deals

If you are looking to upgrade your living room setup with stunning picture quality, some of the best OLED TVs from premium brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and Haier are available at massive discounts. This is courtesy of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, which is currently live in India. A wide range of OLED TVs are listed at significantly lower prices than their usual market cost. In addition to price cuts, buyers can save significantly through exchange offers and bank discounts.

Those looking for a large-screen experience can consider the Samsung 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV. It is listed at Rs. 3,95,990, down from its MRP of Rs. 4,97,800. Meanwhile, the Sony Bravia 8 Series 65-inch OLED TV is available at Rs. 2,25,000, compared with its original price of Rs. 4,29,900.

If you're a gamer, then the LG OLED evo C5, which supports a 144Hz variable refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync, can also be considered.

During the sale, buyers can also unlock extra savings of 10 percent when paying with eligible SBI Debit and Credit Cards, including Credit Card EMI transactions. There are also offers for Prime members, who are also eligible for up to 10 percent discounts. Lastly, no-cost EMI offers can help you take home the product without paying its full price upfront, while exchange deals enable you to trade in your existing TV for a brand new one.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Samsung 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (QA77S90FAELXL) Rs. 4,97,800 Rs. 3,95,990 Buy Here Sony Bravia 8 Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart OLED TV (K-65XR80) Rs. 4,29,900 Rs. 2,25,000 Buy Here Sony 55-inch Bravia 7II True RGB Series 4K Google TV (K-55XR70M2) Rs. 3,59,900 Rs. 2,00,490 Buy Here LG 65-inch OLED evo C5 AI Series 4K Smart TV (OLED65C56LA) Rs. 2,87,590 Rs. 1,73,990 Buy Here Samsung 65-inch OLED 4K Vision AI Smart TV (QA65S85HAELXL) Rs. 1,89,900 Rs. 1,39,990 Buy Here Haier 55-inch C90E Series 4K Smart OLED Google TV (H55C90EUX) Rs. 2,30,990 Rs. 1,34,990 Buy Here

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