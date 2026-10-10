Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best OLED TV Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival features big discounts on OLED TVs
Sony Bravia 8 Series 65-inch OLED TV is discounted to Rs. 2,25,000
Buyers can utilise no-cost EMI and exchange offers for further savings
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If you are looking to upgrade your living room setup with stunning picture quality, some of the best OLED TVs from premium brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and Haier are available at massive discounts. This is courtesy of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, which is currently live in India. A wide range of OLED TVs are listed at significantly lower prices than their usual market cost. In addition to price cuts, buyers can save significantly through exchange offers and bank discounts.
Those looking for a large-screen experience can consider the Samsung 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV. It is listed at Rs. 3,95,990, down from its MRP of Rs. 4,97,800. Meanwhile, the Sony Bravia 8 Series 65-inch OLED TV is available at Rs. 2,25,000, compared with its original price of Rs. 4,29,900.
During the sale, buyers can also unlock extra savings of 10 percent when paying with eligible SBI Debit and Credit Cards, including Credit Card EMI transactions. There are also offers for Prime members, who are also eligible for up to 10 percent discounts. Lastly, no-cost EMI offers can help you take home the product without paying its full price upfront, while exchange deals enable you to trade in your existing TV for a brand new one.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
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