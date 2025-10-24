Technology News
Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Series With 98-Inch Display Launched, Redmi Projector 4 Pro Tags Along

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 smart TV offers Dolby Atmos support and Harman AudioEFX tuning.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 October 2025 11:43 IST
Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Series With 98-Inch Display Launched, Redmi Projector 4 Pro Tags Along

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 offers a 178-degree viewing angle

Highlights
  • Redmi Projector 4 Pro offers 600 lumens CVIA brightness
  • Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 packs an XM9000 chip
  • Redmi Projector 4 Pro is currently available for purchase in China
Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 was launched in China on Thursday alongside the new Redmi K90 series of smartphones. The latest smart TV comes with a 98-inch 4K display, and is the largest model in the TV S Pro lineup. It is powered by the XM9000 chip, with a peak brightness of 5,700 nits. The Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 model has 3,864 dimming zones and runs on Android TV with HyperOS 3. Xiaomi also introduced the Redmi Projector 4 Pro, which features native 1080p resolution and offers MEMC motion smoothing. The projector sports a ToF sensor for automatic focus. 

The newly launched 98-inch Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 model is the latest addition to the series, which comprises 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch variants that were previously launched by the company.

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Series, Redmi Projector 4 Pro Price

The Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 98-inch model is priced at CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 1,94,000). It is currently available to pre-order in China in a single Black colourway.

On the other hand, the Redmi Projector 4 Pro is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000) and is currently available for purchase in the Grey colour option.

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Specifications

The Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 series sports a larger 98-inch 4K (2,160×3,840 pixels) display than the other models in the lineup. It is claimed to deliver up to 5,700 nits peak brightness and up to 330Hz refresh rate, while the panel refreshes at 165Hz when displaying 4K content. This model has 4.6mm bezels and a 0.9mm screen black border. The TV offers a 178-degree viewing angle.

The newly launched model supports variable refresh rate (VRR) and is FreeSync Premium Pro certified. The panel has a 120Hz refresh rate with motion estimation and motion compensation (MEMC).  The display offers 95 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

It offers 3,864 high-resolution backlight zones for precise light and shadow control. The smart TV is equipped with a light sensor and a colour temperature sensor for detecting ambient light changes in real time and dynamically adjusting brightness and colour temperature.

The Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 is equipped with an XM9000 chip. It runs on Android TV, along with the company's HyperOS 3 user interface. It uses 2.1.2-channel speakers (71W) with Harman  AudioEFX and Dolby Atmos.

Redmi Projector 4 Pro Features

The Redmi Projector 4 Pro offers 600 lumens CVIA brightness and supports native Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC). It offers 1080p native resolution. The projector supports projection up to 120 inches. It features dual 8W speakers with a passive bass panel for a stereo sound experience. 

redmi projector 4 pro Redmi Projector 4 Pro

Redmi Projector 4 Pro
Photo Credit: Redmi

 

With Xiaomi's AI far-field voice control, the projector is able to pick up your voice commands. The Redmi Projector 4 Pro has ToF smart focus that allows for auto-focus on startup, repositioning, and movement. It offers the Xiaomi HyperOS Connect feature for pairing. The device offers a 24-month warranty.

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 (98-Inch)

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 (98-Inch)

  • KEY SPECS
Resolution Standard 4K
Smart TV Yes
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
