Amazon AI Glasses for Delivery Associates Launched With Heads-Up Display, Navigation: Specifications, Features

Amazon says its new AI powered smart glasses for delivery associates can read the barcode on the package and show details on the display.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 October 2025 11:59 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon's smart glasses are equipped with a multi-camera setup

Highlights
  • Amazon smart glasses feature AI-powered sensing capabilities
  • Amazon smart glasses are claimed to offer a hands-free experience
  • The company plans to launch an improved version later
Amazon has launched its first smart glasses for delivery associates with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sensing functionalities and computer vision, the company announced on Wednesday. The new smart glasses sport a heads-up display for providing turn-by-turn navigation, information about packages, and notifying wearers of threats and hazards. Moreover, it features a multi-camera setup, which allows delivery agents to scan packages. Amazon uses its geospatial technology, too.

Amazon AI Smart Glasses for Delivery Associates to Provide Turn-By-Turn Navigation

The Seattle-based tech giant announced the launch of its new Amazon smart glasses for delivery associates. The company claims that the smart glasses will make the delivery experience “safer and more seamless” for its associates. The smart glasses sport a heads-up display that will offer turn-by-turn navigation, allowing the wearer to scan the package. They will also offer a “hands-free experience” while reducing the need for users to look at their smartphones, packages, and the surrounding environment.

The first smart glasses from Amazon offer AI-enabled sensing capabilities and computer vision. They carry a multi-camera setup, which allows the heads-up display to show directions, information regarding the package, and hazards on the way to the destination.

Amazon's AI smart glasses activate automatically when a delivery associate parks their vehicle. The heads-up display prompts the relevant delivery information, projected in their field of view. Additionally, Amazon's geospatial technology enables turn-by-turn navigation.

Moreover, the smart glasses help wearers deliver the correct package to its corresponding destination by reading the barcode on the box. The number of packages, the code, and the address appear on the right side of the heads-up display.

Amazon's first smart glasses are paired with a controller, which is worn by the delivery person in a vest. It features operational controls for the smart glasses, along with a swappable battery and a dedicated emergency button. On top of this, they also support prescription lenses and transitional lenses that “automatically adjust to light”.

The company also said that the future versions of the smart glasses will be capable of real-time defect detection, which will prompt the delivery agent if they “mistakenly” drop a package at the wrong destination. Amazon also expects the later iterations to detect hazards, like low-light environments or if there is a pet in the yard.

