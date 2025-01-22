Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ were announced on Wednesday at the company's first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. These handsets are equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip paired with 12GB of RAM, and they offer support for Galaxy AI features powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Samsung has also equipped the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ with a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. Both smartphones run on Android 15 out-of-the-box, with the company's One UI 7 interface.

This year, Samsung says that the Galaxy S25 series will offer new Galaxy AI features, including Now Brief and Night Video with Audio Eraser. Users can also access Google Gemini features inside the company's apps, such as Samsung Notes. The Galaxy S25 series is slated to receive seven years of OS and security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy S25 pricing starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 69,100) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will also be available in a 12GB+256GB variant that costs $859 (roughly Rs. 74,300). The company has yet to announce pricing details for the 12GB+512GB option.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Photo Credit: Samsung

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ is priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 86,400) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, and it is also available in a 12GB+512GB variant that costs $1,119 (roughly Rs. 96,700).

Samsung says the Galaxy S25 will be sold in Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow colour options, while the phone will also be available in exclusive Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold colourways via its website. The handsets will be available to pre-order starting January XX.

Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ Specifications and Features

Both the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are dual SIM smartphones that run on Android 15-based One UI 7. The handsets run on an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The smartphones are available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants, while the standard Galaxy S25 also comes in a 128GB option.

The company has equipped the Galaxy S25 with a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+ has a larger 6.7-inch (1,440x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with the same refresh rate and peak brightness as the standard model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Photo Credit: Samsung

There's a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with 2x in-sensor zoom, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, OIS, and an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, both handsets have a 12-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on these smartphones include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Both models have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Samsung says that these handsets will receive seven years of OS and security updates, just like their predecessors. Both models have an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that can be charged at 25W (wired, charger sold separately), while the Galaxy S25+ has a larger 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W charging (wired, charger sold separately). Both phones support Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (15W), and Wireless PowerShare for reverse wireless charging. The standard model measures 146.9×70.5×7.2mm and weighs 162g, while the Plus model measures 158.4×75,8×7.3mm and weighs 190g.