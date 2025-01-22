Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ With Triple Rear Cameras, One UI 7 Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ With Triple Rear Cameras, One UI 7 Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 pricing starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 69,100), while the Galaxy S25+ begins at $999 (roughly Rs. 86,400).

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 January 2025 23:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ With Triple Rear Cameras, One UI 7 Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ run on Android 15 with One UI 7

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ run on Android 15 with One UI 7 on top
  • The handsets run on a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from Qualcomm
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ willl get seven years of OS updates
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ were announced on Wednesday at the company's first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. These handsets are equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip paired with 12GB of RAM, and they offer support for Galaxy AI features powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Samsung has also equipped the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ with a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. Both smartphones run on Android 15 out-of-the-box, with the company's One UI 7 interface.

This year, Samsung says that the Galaxy S25 series will offer new Galaxy AI features, including Now Brief and Night Video with Audio Eraser. Users can also access Google Gemini features inside the company's apps, such as Samsung Notes. The Galaxy S25 series is slated to receive seven years of OS and security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy S25 pricing starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 69,100) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will also be available in a 12GB+256GB variant that costs $859 (roughly Rs. 74,300). The company has yet to announce pricing details for the 12GB+512GB option.

samsung galaxy s25 inline Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ is priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 86,400) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, and it is also available in a 12GB+512GB variant that costs $1,119 (roughly Rs. 96,700).

Samsung says the Galaxy S25 will be sold in Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow colour options, while the phone will also be available in exclusive Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold colourways via its website. The handsets will be available to pre-order starting January XX.

Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ Specifications and Features

Both the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are dual SIM smartphones that run on Android 15-based One UI 7. The handsets run on an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The smartphones are available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants, while the standard Galaxy S25 also comes in a 128GB option.

The company has equipped the Galaxy S25 with a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+ has a larger 6.7-inch (1,440x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with the same refresh rate and peak brightness as the standard model.

samsung galaxy s25 plus inline Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

There's a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with 2x in-sensor zoom, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, OIS, and an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, both handsets have a 12-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on these smartphones include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Both models have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Samsung says that these handsets will receive seven years of OS and security updates, just like their predecessors. Both models have an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that can be charged at 25W (wired, charger sold separately), while the Galaxy S25+ has a larger 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W charging (wired, charger sold separately). Both phones support Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (15W), and Wireless PowerShare for reverse wireless charging. The standard model measures 146.9×70.5×7.2mm and weighs 162g, while the Plus model measures 158.4×75,8×7.3mm and weighs 190g.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Price, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Price, Samsung Galaxy S25 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Specifications, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Blinkit Begins 10-Minute Delivery of Nokia Feature Phones, Xiaomi Smartphones in Select Indian Cities
Nothing Teases Potential Nothing Phone 3; Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Reportedly Listed on BIS

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ With Triple Rear Cameras, One UI 7 Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Introduces New Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans After TRAI Mandate
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched
  3. Here's How to Watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Today
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: See Price
  5. Samsung May Offer Free Charger and Other Perks With Galaxy S25 Pre-Orders
  6. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Battery, Charging Details Surface Online
  7. Nothing Phone 3 May Launch Soon; Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Appears on BIS
  8. Oppo Watch X2 Design, Specifications Leaked via Certification Website
  9. Apple Is Taking Away Your Choice to Enable AI Features in iPhone
  10. iPhone 17 Leaked Back Panel Design Shows Pixel-Like Rear Camera Module
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ With Triple Rear Cameras, One UI 7 Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. 69-Year-Old Man with Paralysis Flies Virtual Drone Using Brain Implant
  4. Hubble Telescope Observes Young Stars HOPS 150 and HOPS 153 in Orion Nebula
  5. New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Retains 80 Percent Capacity After 25,000 Cycles
  6. Small Carnivores Were Crucial for Early Levant Diets, Claims New Study
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Battery, Charging Details Surface Online
  8. iOS 18.3 Update to Enable Apple Intelligence on Supported Devices by Default
  9. BoA Chief Predicts Banks Will Go Bullish on Crypto Once Rules Are More Defined Under Trump 
  10. Heavy Dark Matter Could Break the Standard Model, New Research Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »