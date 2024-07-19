Technology News

BTC, ETH Log Minor Price Slips Globally, Crypto Rates See Notable Decline in India After WazirX Breach

On Indian exchanges, Bitcoing is trading at $58,862 (roughly Rs. 50 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 July 2024 13:26 IST
BTC, ETH Log Minor Price Slips Globally, Crypto Rates See Notable Decline in India After WazirX Breach

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergei Tokmakov

The crypto sector valuation, as of Friday, July 19, stands at $2.35 trillion

Highlights
  • Litecoin, Polygon saw losses
  • Near Protocol, Cronos recorded minor gains
  • Binance Coin, Dogecoin also logged price slips
Advertisement

The crypto market recorded a minor slip in terms of pricing over the last 24 hours. While most cryptocurrencies recorded price fluctuations on international exchanges on Friday, July 19, Indian exchanges showed notable price declines following the security breach of one of WazirX's multi-signature wallets. Bitcoin, for instance, is trading at $64,056 (roughly Rs. 53.5 lakh) on CoinMarketCap after a loss of 1.17 percent. On Indian exchanges like BuyUCoin and WazirX, BTC is trading at $58,862 (roughly Rs. 50 lakh) after logging a decline of up to 12.39 percent.

“If BTC fails to climb above the $64,650 (roughly Rs. 54.09 lakh) resistance zone, it could move downward toward the $62,500 (roughly Rs. 52.2 lakh) level. Additionally, the recent hack of WazirX has added pressure on Indian investors. Market participants should monitor the market closely and stay updated,” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, told Gadgets360.

Ether clocked a minor loss of 0.22 percent to trade at $3,416 (roughly Rs. 2.85 lakh) on CoinMarketCap. Whereas on Indian exchanges, ETH is trading within the range of $3,100 (roughly Rs. 2.59 lakh) and $3,413 (roughly Rs. 2.85 lakh) after seeing its price tumble up to 13.60 percent.

As reflected on Gadgets360's crypto price tracker on Friday, most cryptocurrencies are trading in losses in India.

These include Tether, Binance Coin, Solana, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Avalanche, and Shiba Inu.

Polkadot, Chainlink, Bitcoin Cash, Leo, and Litecoin also suffered losses.

The crypto market capitalisation slipped by 0.63 percent in the last 24 hours. Presently, the crypto sector valuation stands at $2.35 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,96,50,183 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Near Protocol, Cronos, Bitcon SV, and Iota, meanwhile, managed to see minor gains on Friday.

“In the US, major financial firms including BlackRock, Fidelity, 21Shares, Grayscale, Bitwise, and Invesco Galaxy have submitted their final S-1 filings to the SEC for the approval of spot ether ETFs. The regulator is anticipated to greenlight these applications next week, with the funds expected to be launched on Tuesday. This approval could mark a pivotal moment for the US crypto market,” the CoinSwitch markets desk told Gadgets360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Ditch Snapdragon for MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset

Related Stories

BTC, ETH Log Minor Price Slips Globally, Crypto Rates See Notable Decline in India After WazirX Breach
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CrowdStrike Update Causes Global Outage of Microsoft Services
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Live Updates: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops and More
  3. Poco M6 5G 64GB Variant Goes on Sale in India on July 20: See Price
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Top Early Deals on Mobiles Under Rs. 30,000
  5. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Teased, to Go Official in India Next Month
  6. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Deals on PC Accessories
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best Tablet Deals Under Rs. 50,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: From Keyboards to Desktop Speakers, Best Deals on PC Accessories
  2. Gemini AI to Get US Broadcast Coverage at Olympics 2024 as Google Signs Deals With Team USA, NBCUniversal
  3. iPhone 16 Shipments in 2024 Not Expected to See Increase Despite Claims, Suggests Analyst
  4. BTC, ETH Log Minor Price Slips Globally, Crypto Rates See Notable Decline in India After WazirX Breach
  5. CrowdStrike Update Causes Global Microsoft Outage, Affecting Services and Bringing ‘Blue Screen of Death’
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Ditch Snapdragon for MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset
  7. Poco M6 5G 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Availability
  8. OpenAI GPT-4o Mini Launched As the Company’s Most Cost-Effective Small AI Model
  9. iQoo Z9 Pro Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Camera Specifications Leaked via FV-5 Database
  10. Google Offers a First Look at Pixel 9 Pro Fold; Set to Debut in India on August 14 Alongside Pixel 9 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »