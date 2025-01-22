Google is reportedly working on a new way to activate Gemini Live on Android. The two-way voice conversation feature can currently be accessed from within the Gemini app. However, this might soon change, according to a report that states the Mountain View-based tech giant is developing a new gesture-based trigger for the artificial intelligence (AI) feature. This move could be aimed at increasing the adoption of the tool and offering a direct way to initiate voice conversations with the chatbot.

Gemini Live Is Reportedly Getting a New Shortcut

According to an Android Authority report, the new Gemini Live activation change was added to the Google app version 16.2.39. It is currently not live in the current version, but the publication found it during an Android application package (APK) teardown process. This means that users will not be able to try out the shortcut until it rolls out.

Currently, Android users can activate the on-device virtual assistant in several ways. It can be summoned using the “Hey Google” or “OK Google” activation phrases. It can also be turned on by long pressing the power button, tapping the microphone icon in the Google Search widget, using a home screen shortcut icon, or swiping diagonally from either of the bottom corners.

Google is reportedly changing the diagonal swipe method, and now it will activate Gemini Live instead of the virtual assistant. Notably, this is said to only work when Gemini has been set as the default assistant for the device. Based on a video shared by the publication, the gesture pulls out the real-time AI voice conversation interface in full-screen mode. Users can reportedly directly begin speaking with Gemini after that.

Tapping on the disconnect button placed at the bottom of the Gemini Live interface reportedly takes the user to the Gemini app, which opens in full-screen as well. Tapping the back button or using the back gesture again is said to bring the user to the home screen.

Since this change has not been formally announced by Google, it is unclear when it might go live for all users. Additionally, there is a possibility that developers were merely testing the feature and did not intend to release it to the public.