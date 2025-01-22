Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Reportedly Working On Gesture Based Gemini Live Shortcut for Android Devices

Google Reportedly Working On Gesture-Based Gemini Live Shortcut for Android Devices

Google could be working on an easier way to launch Gemini Live, eliminating the need to open the app.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 January 2025 16:12 IST
Google Reportedly Working On Gesture-Based Gemini Live Shortcut for Android Devices

Gemini Live was first unveiled at the Google I/O event in 2024

Highlights
  • The change was spotted in the Google app version 16.2.39
  • Currently, Gemini Live can only be accessed from the Gemini app
  • The new change might be aimed at increasing the adoption of the feature
Advertisement

Google is reportedly working on a new way to activate Gemini Live on Android. The two-way voice conversation feature can currently be accessed from within the Gemini app. However, this might soon change, according to a report that states the Mountain View-based tech giant is developing a new gesture-based trigger for the artificial intelligence (AI) feature. This move could be aimed at increasing the adoption of the tool and offering a direct way to initiate voice conversations with the chatbot.

Gemini Live Is Reportedly Getting a New Shortcut

According to an Android Authority report, the new Gemini Live activation change was added to the Google app version 16.2.39. It is currently not live in the current version, but the publication found it during an Android application package (APK) teardown process. This means that users will not be able to try out the shortcut until it rolls out.

Currently, Android users can activate the on-device virtual assistant in several ways. It can be summoned using the “Hey Google” or “OK Google” activation phrases. It can also be turned on by long pressing the power button, tapping the microphone icon in the Google Search widget, using a home screen shortcut icon, or swiping diagonally from either of the bottom corners.

Google is reportedly changing the diagonal swipe method, and now it will activate Gemini Live instead of the virtual assistant. Notably, this is said to only work when Gemini has been set as the default assistant for the device. Based on a video shared by the publication, the gesture pulls out the real-time AI voice conversation interface in full-screen mode. Users can reportedly directly begin speaking with Gemini after that.

Tapping on the disconnect button placed at the bottom of the Gemini Live interface reportedly takes the user to the Gemini app, which opens in full-screen as well. Tapping the back button or using the back gesture again is said to bring the user to the home screen.

Since this change has not been formally announced by Google, it is unclear when it might go live for all users. Additionally, there is a possibility that developers were merely testing the feature and did not intend to release it to the public.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini Live, Gemini, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Android
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Mrs OTT Release Date: Remake of The Great Indian Kitchen Starring Sanya Malhotra to Release on Zee5
Blinkit Begins 10-Minute Delivery of Nokia Feature Phones, Xiaomi Smartphones in Select Indian Cities

Related Stories

Google Reportedly Working On Gesture-Based Gemini Live Shortcut for Android Devices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung May Offer Free Charger and Other Perks With Galaxy S25 Pre-Orders
  2. Samsung Reveals When Its One UI 7 Update Will Arrive on Your Phone
  3. Nothing Phone 3 May Launch Soon; Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Appears on BIS
  4. Oppo Watch X2 Design, Specifications Leaked via Certification Website
  5. Redmi A4 5G Review: Humble Phone, Big Ambitions
  6. Here's How to Watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Today
  7. OnePlus Smartphones May Come With a Fresh Design This Year
  8. iPhone 17 Leaked Back Panel Design Shows Pixel-Like Rear Camera Module
#Latest Stories
  1. Birla Institute of Management Technology Launches Bimcoin, a Blockchain-Based Campus Currency 
  2. New Study Uncovers Discrepancies in Universe’s Expansion Rate, Challenges Cosmology Models
  3. Mrs OTT Release Date: Remake of The Great Indian Kitchen Starring Sanya Malhotra to Release on Zee5
  4. My Fault: London OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Romantic Drama Online
  5. UI OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Upendra's Philosophical Drama
  6. Top 7 Ancient Megaliths Around the World That Rival Stonehenge in Age and Size
  7. Nothing Teases Potential Nothing Phone 3; Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Reportedly Listed on BIS
  8. Blinkit Begins 10-Minute Delivery of Nokia Feature Phones, Xiaomi Smartphones in Select Indian Cities
  9. Google Reportedly Working On Gesture-Based Gemini Live Shortcut for Android Devices
  10. Oppo Watch X2 Design, Key Specifications Spotted on China's TENAA Certification Website
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »