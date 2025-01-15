Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Introduce Multimodal Capabilities in AI Powered Sketch to Image Feature

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Introduce Multimodal Capabilities in AI-Powered Sketch to Image Feature

With the Galaxy S25 series, users can type a text prompt to let the AI generate an image on Samsung’s Sketch to Image.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 January 2025 16:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Introduce Multimodal Capabilities in AI-Powered Sketch to Image Feature

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung introduced the Sketch to Image feature with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 models

Highlights
  • Samsung said the feature will arrive with the One UI 7 operating system
  • One UI 7 will become Samsung’s first AI-integrated platform
  • The multimodal feature will also support voice commands
Samsung announced new capabilities to its Sketch to Image feature, which will arrive with the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, on Tuesday. The South Korean tech giant plans to significantly expand its AI offerings this year with the One UI 7 operating system, which the company calls its “first integrated AI platform.” Earlier, the tech giant teased new capabilities for the virtual assistant Bixby, and now, it confirmed that Sketch to Image will support multimodal capabilities. This means users will be able to generate images by including a text prompt.

Samsung's Sketch to Image to Get New AI Features

In a newsroom post, the tech giant highlighted the new capabilities of Sketch to Image that users will get to experience with the Galaxy S25 series. Notably, the feature was introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 last year and was later expanded to several other smartphones and tablets.

Currently, Sketch to Image is an assistive tool that can refine anything a user sketches using AI. This means one can scribble a few lines to roughly draw an image of a house, and the tool can identify what the user is trying to create and then enhance it to look like a sketch made by an artist. The AI feature can also generate the image in multiple styles.

However, with One UI 7, Samsung is integrating Sketch to Image into Drawing Assist and adding new features. With new multimodal capabilities, users can now sketch an object and then add a text prompt to transform the image into something else. Highlighting one example, the company said users can draw an image of a cat and type “spacesuit” to generate images of a cat wearing a spacesuit.

Users can be as descriptive as they want to get a detailed output. Notably, this was not possible earlier as the tool could only improve what was drawn. Samsung highlighted that the new version of the AI tool will let users bring their imagination to reality, and even create things that might be difficult to draw.

The new version of Sketch to Image will support both text prompts and voice prompts for ease of use. It already supports both the S Pen and finger as touch inputs to not restrict users to the accessory.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung, Sketch to Image, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Galaxy AI, One UI 7
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Introduce Multimodal Capabilities in AI-Powered Sketch to Image Feature
