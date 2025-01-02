iPhone SE 4 is expected to be revealed in the first quarter of this year. There have been numerous rumours about the design and specifications of the fourth-generation iPhone SE in the last few months. Ahead of anything concrete, a new leak now suggests the handset will use a different name when launched. The new name indicates that Apple may consider the new iPhone SE as an extension of the iPhone 16 lineup. It is expected to run the A18 chipset with support for Apple Intelligence features.

Tipster Majin Bu on X claimed that Apple's upcoming iPhone SE will be called the iPhone 16E. This name ties in with the naming of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models launched in September.

Based on what my source has reported, it seems that the new iPhone that Apple will unveil in 2025 will not be called iPhone SE4, but iPhone 16E. It should feature a design similar to the iPhone 14, with an OLED display and an action button. The available colors will be white and… pic.twitter.com/Vm8DCh1Xo0 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) December 31, 2024

This isn't the first time that the iPhone 16E name has surfaced on the Web. A Weibo post by tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) from back in December suggested a potential name change for the next SE phone to 'iPhone 16e'.

The tipster has also shared alleged case renders of the iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E. The case suggests a cutout for the camera unit at the top left corner of the rear panel. Its design is expected to be based on the iPhone 14.

iPhone SE 4: Rumoured Specifications, Pricing

The iPhone SE 4 aka iPhone 16E is expected to go official this year, presumably in March. Apple is likely to use the same processor featured in the entry-level iPhone 16 in the upcoming model. This would enable Apple Intelligence features in the new phone. It is said to pack 8GB of RAM and feature a 6.06-inch (1,170x2,532 pixels) LTPS OLED screen with a peak brightness of 800nits. The phone could offer Face ID support and pack a 3,279mAh battery. It is said to come with a single 48-megapixel rear camera like the latest iPhone 16.

The next-generation iPhone SE is said to be priced at less than $500 (roughly Rs. 42,000). In South Korea, it is likely to cost more than KRW 8,00,000 (roughly Rs. 46,000).

