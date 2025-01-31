Apple's foldable phone has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. While leaks about the launch timeline of the first foldable iPhone are doing rounds on the Web, a new leak suggests that the company is finalising its supply chain's main contractor for the foldable screen. The Cupertino-based company seems to be keeping strict technical requirements for the potential suppliers. Apple's first foldable iPhone is said to go official in September next year.

Apple May Select a Foldable Display Supplier Soon

South Korean blog Naver, citing a source within Apple's supply chain, claimed that Apple's new foldable display core supplier decision is imminent. "Apple has not yet decided on its final key supplier, but the industry expects a decision to be made by late February to early April," he said.

Apple is said to be demanding technical requirements concerning the thickness and hardness of the display. Some domestic component manufacturers are said to have made substantial progress in meeting Apple's requirements.

Leaks about Apple's foldable phone have been aplenty recently. The brand has been reportedly filing patents and testing designs for foldable technology, fuelling speculation about a foldable iPhone. A recent report stated that the brand will start the production of its first foldable iPhone in May next year. It is rumoured to be a book-style foldable phone resembling the design of Galaxy Z Fold series phones with a smaller external display and a larger internal screen.

The purported foldable iPhone is said to go official in September next year, presumably alongside the iPhone 18 lineup. The company is said to have set a yearly production goal of 15-20 million units for the foldable handset.