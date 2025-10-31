Technology News
English Edition
  WhatsApp Tests Companion App for Apple Watch With Core Messaging Functionality

WhatsApp Tests Companion App for Apple Watch With Core Messaging Functionality

WhatsApp's companion app for Apple Watch requires a connected iPhone, and it is currently available to beta testers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 October 2025 12:40 IST
WhatsApp Tests Companion App for Apple Watch With Core Messaging Functionality

Apple will finally allow users to see their chats on their Apple Watch

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is said to be working on a new app for Apple Watch
  • It is said to be available via the TestFlight beta Programme
  • Meta has not made any formal announcements regarding new app
WhatsApp will soon be accessible on Apple Watch in the form of a companion app, which means that users will soon get access to additional functionality beyond basic notifications. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is allowing beta testers to access the app on their Apple Watch. iPhone users enrolled in the TestFlight programme can reportedly try out the new functionality after installing the latest beta release. It lets users read messages, respond using text and emoji reactions, and send new messages without opening the app on their phone.

WhatsApp's Companion App for Apple Watch Offers Access to Conversations

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform has developed a companion app for Apple Watch. It is said to be rolling out it via the TestFlight beta Programme, with the WhatsApp beta 25.32.10.71 for iOS. It is available to some beta testers and will likely reach more devices in the coming weeks.

The standalone WhatsApp app for Apple Watch allows users to read, reply to messages, media previews and react with emojis directly from their wrist. Designed as a companion to the iPhone, the app requires a device with watchOS 10 or newer.

According to WABetaInfo, the integration with Apple Watch is fully automated. Users are not required to scan the QR code to access their messages on their watch. As long as the Apple Watch is paired with the iPhone, the app is said to connect automatically, and an indicator in the top-left corner of the screen will display sync status.

Meanwhile, the company is working on a new feature that allows users to set a cover photo for their profile. This feature was discovered in the WhatsApp beta 2.25.32.2 for Android. Additionally, a new tool for handling device storage was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.31.13. The messaging app could also soon limit the number of messages that can be sent in new chats.

Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp App, WhatsApp app for Apple Watch, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp Feature, WhatsApp Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
