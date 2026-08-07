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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Sennheiser Headphones, Earbuds and IEMs

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 August 2026 16:45 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Sennheiser Headphones, Earbuds and IEMs

Amazon Great Freedom Sale offering discounts on Sennheiser headphones

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale is offer cashback
  • You can save up to Rs. 26,000 on Sennheiser devices
  • Amazon is also providing interest-free EMI options
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is now live in India. The sale event commemorates 79 years of India's independence, which will be celebrated on August 15. The sale event began at midnight earlier today. All the deals are now available for customers, allowing them to maximise their savings while purchasing their next gadget. During the sale event, the e-commerce platform is offering a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, Bluetooth speakers, laptops, washing machines, and storage devices, at relatively low prices.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Discounts and Offers on Sennheiser Products

Similarly, the company is offering discounts on headphones, true wireless stereo (TWS), and in-ear monitors (IEMs) from different reputable brands, including Sennheiser. You can purchase the new Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones at a discounted price of Rs. 22,990, instead of their listed price of Rs. 34,990. You can save up to Rs. 26,000 on a pair of Sennheiser headphones during the sale event. Apart from this, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale offers an instant discount of 10 percent with HDFC Bank credit cards.

If you are also looking to buy new headphones, TWS, or IEMs from a reputable brand like Sennheiser, we have prepared a list of the best deals that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale. However, it is worth noting that the prices mentioned below do not include bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses that can be availed in addition to the direct price cuts.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Sennheiser Headphones, TWS, IEMs

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 22,990 Buy Now
Sennheiser Accentum Plus Rs. 19,990 Rs. 13,990 Buy Now
Sennheiser Accentum Open Rs. 12,990 Rs. 3,990 Buy Now
Sennheiser IE 200 Rs. 14,990 Rs. 8,990 Buy Now
Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Special Edition Rs. 20,990 Rs. 9,990 Buy Now
Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Headphones Rs. 7,490 Rs. 5,690 Buy Now
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Rs. 29,990 Rs. 18,990 Buy Now
Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless Earbuds Rs. 19,990 Rs. 9,990 Buy Now
Sennheiser HD 560S Rs. 20,990 Rs. 10,990 Buy Now
Sennheiser HD 660S2 Rs. 54,990 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Offers, Sennheiser, Headphones, Earbuds, IEMs
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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