Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is now live in India. The sale event commemorates 79 years of India's independence, which will be celebrated on August 15. The sale event began at midnight earlier today. All the deals are now available for customers, allowing them to maximise their savings while purchasing their next gadget. During the sale event, the e-commerce platform is offering a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, Bluetooth speakers, laptops, washing machines, and storage devices, at relatively low prices.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Discounts and Offers on Sennheiser Products

Similarly, the company is offering discounts on headphones, true wireless stereo (TWS), and in-ear monitors (IEMs) from different reputable brands, including Sennheiser. You can purchase the new Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones at a discounted price of Rs. 22,990, instead of their listed price of Rs. 34,990. You can save up to Rs. 26,000 on a pair of Sennheiser headphones during the sale event. Apart from this, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale offers an instant discount of 10 percent with HDFC Bank credit cards.

If you are also looking to buy new headphones, TWS, or IEMs from a reputable brand like Sennheiser, we have prepared a list of the best deals that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale. However, it is worth noting that the prices mentioned below do not include bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses that can be availed in addition to the direct price cuts.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Sennheiser Headphones, TWS, IEMs

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