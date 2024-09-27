Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Headphones with ANC

Amazon is offering a plethora of offers and discounts on the best headphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Check out the popular deals here.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 September 2024 16:39 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Headphones with ANC

Check out best deals on popular headphones with ANC during the festive sale

Highlights
  • Amazon is offering a huge discount on headphones that offers ANC support
  • Customers can get no-cost EMIs and bank offers on premium headphones
  • Check out best deals on popular headphones with ANC during festive sale
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024 is here for everyone and it brings massive deals and discounts. The company is offering some great deals on popular audio products, including headphones. This also makes the perfect time to buy a new headphone that comes loaded with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). One can also get deals from popular brands like Sony, JBL, Boat, Sennheiser, and more. So, if you are planning to buy a new headphone during this festive season, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in brief about popular deals at different price points. So, without wasting much time, let's get started with the full list.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Headphones with ANC

Amazon is offering some interesting bank offers and discounts to make the whole purchase experience better. As per the brand, customers can get up to 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards. Moreover, one can also get no-cost EMIs coupled with some exchange offers on the purchase of premium headphones during the sale period.

Apart from this, you can also avail of up to 5 percent cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. This is not it. You can also get rewards worth Rs 10,000 with Amazon Pay. With this, let's take a closer look at all the popular deals on headphones with ANC support during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Full List of Best Deals on Headphones with ANC

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Sony WH-CH720N Rs 14,990 Rs 7,988 Buy Now
2 Sony WH-1000XM4 Rs 29,990 Rs 19,963 Buy Now
3 Sony WH-1000XM5 Rs 34,999 Rs 25,988 Buy Now
4 JBL Tune 760NC Es 7,999 Rs 3,998 Buy Now
5 boAt Rockerz 551Anc Rs 7,990 Rs 2,498 Buy Now
6 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Rs 34,990 Rs 26,989 Buy Now
7 Boult Audio Anchor Rs 9,999 Rs 2,998 Buy Now
8 Sonos Ace Rs 39,999 Rs 33,997 Buy Now
9 Sennheiser HD 450BT Rs 14,990 Rs 7,989 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
